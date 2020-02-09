Advertisement

Another year without a host, the Oscars started on Sunday with an opening performance by the great Janelle Monae, which began with Mister Roger’s theme song, “Don’t you want to be my neighbor?”

She put on a cape with flowers, inspired by the film “Midsommar”, and got the special guest Billy Porter to sing a song that was inspired by the nominees of the night. The energetic performance included dancers and sequins, all talk about social media.

Advertisement

Some expressed hope that more shows would use Monae’s talents. Others were impressed by the singer’s message about diversity, inclusiveness and Black History Month.

Here are some reactions:

“I’m so proud to be here as a black, strange artist telling stories. Happy Black History Month.” – @ JanelleMonae opens the #Oscars !! pic.twitter.com/SOCaps685B

– shondaland tv (@shondaland) February 10, 2020

Janelle Monae in Midsommar May Queen outfit AHHH yes

– jg (@JakobGarfinkle) February 10, 2020

This @ JanelleMonae & @ theebillyporter duo is all I didn’t know I needed! # Oscars2020 🏆

– Erynne Browning (@ErynneBrowning_) February 10, 2020

Janelle Monae had dancers who represented all black films that should have been nominated and said “Happy black history month” on the microphone … I stood there! #Oscars

– Traci Daniels (@Traci_Daniels) February 10, 2020

#Oscars starts well with the fabulous Janelle Monae!

– Strangers in a cinema (@StrangersCinema) February 10, 2020

Janelle Monáe will have to host the #Oscars next year. And every year after that.

– Jake Viswanath (@jakeviswacare), February 10, 2020

Dear @ JanelleMonae achievement! #Oscars

– Dorothy Wright (@DorothyMB) February 10, 2020

Starting the show with @JanelleMonae was a spark of genius. #Oscars

– MickRad (@mickrad), February 10, 2020

I have a simple request for the academy. Can we have @JanelleMonae open all Oscars? It is much better than any monologue # Oscar2020

– Bruna B. Sollod (@brunasollod) February 10, 2020

janelle monáe our may queen !!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/9R0WZWR6mG

– (@spectralsteph) February 10, 2020

This user was not a fan of the achievement:

Janelle Monae, please stop

-… tbeezy (@_dimplet) February 10, 2020

Advertisement