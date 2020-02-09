Advertisement

Janhvi Kapoor may be just a film old, but the attention she gets on social media and off-screen is tremendous. The actress, who debuted with Dhadak in 2018, has a huge fan base and Internet users love her. We all know one thing: the handsome actress is a paparazzi favorite and is being pushed everywhere.

The actress has often shared her training videos on Instagram and is always seen in front of her gym. With this hot body, it’s no surprise that her fitness look becomes a city talk. In an interview with an entertainment daily, Janhvi agreed that her “gym pants” will get a lot of attention, and she hopes that attention will shift to her work as soon as her films are released in 2020. Here’s what she had to say: “It’s so funny because after Dhadak there are people who come up to me and say, ‘Oh, we loved your first movie’, and then there are those who say, ‘Oh, my god I follow your gym all the time. So it’s like I’m known for Dhadak and I’m also known for my gym look. It’s funny, but I can’t blame them. My films have not yet been released. I just shot. And I hope that when they do that, people will talk about my films and connect me to them instead of my gym pants. “

We really agree that Janhvi is loved by everyone and everything and what she does is appreciated by her fans. In 2020 we will see her in two different roles, one as Gunjan Saxena – the Kargil girl and the other as Dostana 2 with Kartik Aaryan.

Advertisement

Advertisement