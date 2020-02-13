The last month was a warmest January in 141 years, according to a monthly assessment by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, in which climate records were kept. The January 2020 record surpassed the January 2016 record by 0.02 degrees Fahrenheit (0.02 degrees Celsius).

The warmest year ever recorded is 2016, followed by 2019. However, both could be postponed if the first month of this year is trending.

According to a statistical analysis by the National Centers for Environmental Information Science of the NOAA, 2020 will “most likely be among the five warmest years ever recorded”.

According to the NOAA, global land and ocean surface temperatures in January 2020 were 1.14 degrees Celsius above the average of the 20th century. No land or ocean areas had record-breaking January temperatures.

In particular, the record was “the highest monthly temperature variation without an El Niño in the tropical Pacific”. El Niño is a natural cycle of warming the surface temperatures of the central and sometimes eastern equatorial Pacific, which occurs on average every few years.

Temperatures rose in the 21st century. The 10 warmest January has all occurred since 2002, with the four warmest all occurring in the past four years.

The past 10 years have been the warmest decade in existence, according to an annual global climate report released in January by NASA and NOAA. The past five years have been the warmest in the past 140 years.

“January 2020 was the 44th consecutive January and the 421st consecutive month with temperatures that were at least nominally above the average of the 20th century,” said the NOAA.

While January 2020 was the warmest January so far, there were differences in temperature ratings in different parts of the world. The northern hemisphere had the warmest January ever at 1.50 ° C above average, but the southern hemisphere had only the second warmest January ever after 2016.

According to the NOAA, “the most remarkable above-average warm land temperatures” this January “were present in large parts of Russia and in parts of Scandinavia and Eastern Canada, where the temperatures were 5.0 ° C above average or higher.” At the other end of the spectrum, “remarkable cooling temperatures” were measured in large parts of Alaska and parts of western Canada in January, with temperatures being 4.0 ° C (7.2 ° F) below or below average.

As global temperatures rose in January, the weather in a particular region may not have correlated. This is because a month or even a year is not necessarily an indication of the climate.

“The difference between weather and climate is a measure of time,” said NASA. “When we talk about climate change, we are talking about changes in the long-term averages of daily weather.”