Posted on 12 February 2020

Jan Jones likes to get a response from people and is not here for self-care routines for cookie-cutter. For the March issue of Shape, the actress opens up motherhood, feels in balance, her fitness regime and even her menstrual pants.

Feel at ease in her skin: “I don’t care about public opinion. Yesterday I went to a birthday party with my son and I wore huge red training pants because I was having my period. My sister said,” Do you actually wear them? “I thought about it for a moment, but I she still wore it. Who cares? They’re my menstrual pants! “

About how her way of thinking has changed: “When I filmed X-Men, they had trainers for all of us, I would lie and say that I was working out in my hotel room while actually watching Friends and having a full tea service.”

“After I had my son Xander, I wanted to feel strong because my body had changed so much. As he grew up and I dragged around a 20 or 30 pound toddler, my lower back gave up and I saw my shoulders begin to curl and bend. I wanted to do something for my attitude and core strength. “

About how cleaning keeps her healthy: “I love doing the laundry. At work, if they say action, I can become someone else and be crazy and messy and erratic and that feels great and therapeutic. But at home the homely aspect of my life is very important to feel balanced. “

“My hair and makeup people always make jokes because I’m all dressed up and dressed in a dress, and then I’ll put the trash out or make a lap with the Swiffer or turn on the dishwasher. And they say,” What are you wearing? do it? “And I say,” Well, I must have done all these things. Nobody else’s gonna do it. “”

Shape’s March edition for sale on February 14.

[Photo credit: David Slijper / Shape Magazine]