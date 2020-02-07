Advertisement

According to the analysts’ forecast released before the January Friday employment report, US employers are likely to have created 160,000 last month. However, slower growth and inconsistent wage increases indicate an uneven beginning of the year.

The forecast for the January report assumes that 160,000 new net jobs were created last month. This is a slight improvement over the 145,000 in December, but is behind the 179,000 monthly average that was recorded throughout 2019. The survey also found that attitudes were changing for the second consecutive month due to the caution in the trade war and the spread of the corona virus in China that has disrupted global supply chains and affected investor sentiment.

Advertisement

A higher-than-expected weekly jobless claims display, down 15,000, and a modest display of unit labor costs, indicating low inflationary pressures, could support a stronger January display. ADP’s employment report for the private sector had 291,000 new jobs last month, most since 2015.

The Department of Labor will release the January reading at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

“Employment growth is clear

has slowed from its peak, but the sharp downturn

in most predictive surveys – on

The wage growth of only around 50,000 employees was not yet complete

recorded in the data, “said Ian Shepherdson of Pantheon Economics.” We assume that employers

overestimated the effects of intensifying the

Trade war on call, but the consistency of the soft survey

Data – and especially the renewed downturn in the ISM

Manufacturing employment index – is worrying. “

“The longer the polls stay weak, the bigger it is

risk that they tell us something real about work

Demand that will eventually reach wages and salaries, “he added.

Wage data continues to be closely monitored by Wall Street for possible signs of inflationary pressures, which could lead to a broader response from the Federal Reserve.

Average hourly wages rose by only 0.1% in December, but should recover to around 0.3%, a pace that would accelerate the annual increase to 3%. However, a weaker wage trend, in addition to stronger than expected job offers, could lead to an increase in the stock markets, as investors bet that better growth is possible without increasing price pressure and higher Fed interest rates.

In fact, Friday’s BofA data suggests that US equity inflows exceeded $ 12.7 billion in the week ending February 5. This is the best level in almost two months, while the CME Group’s FedWatch tool is currently not pricing bets for a rate hike until 2020

“Given the fact that the economy continues to create significant jobs and the unemployment rate is at its lowest since the late 1960s, we would have thought wage growth should accelerate faster than before, reaching a high of 3.4 % a year in February last year, but it was only 2.9% in December, “said James Knightley, chief economist at ING.

“The Federal Reseve Beige Book continues to speak of extreme labor shortages in some industries, so if companies are desperately looking for people with the right skills, why aren’t they paying more in the form of pay increases?” He asked.

Another factor to be observed from today’s publication is the annual revision of previous Bureau of Labor Statistics data sets, which predicts a 501,000 job decline from the numbers collected between April 2018 and March 2019.

“While this revision will not necessarily change the monthly and annual changes significantly, it could,” said Brad McMillan, chief investment officer at Commonwealth Financial Network. “One of the more likely scenarios is that employment growth has been revised down significantly over the past year and the recent recovery has been even more pronounced. This scenario would not change history, but would provide more context.”

Advertisement