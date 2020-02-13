OTTAWA –

Japanese authorities will soon be able to quarantine people aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship near Tokyo, where 12 Canadians have contracted the new corona virus, to disembark and complete their land isolation.

The 3,500 passengers on the ship have been in quarantine since last week and so far 218 have tested positive for the disease, which the World Health Organization has named COVID-19.

Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne says this is the largest concentration of confirmed cases outside of China.

Champagne says that emergency teams and consular officials are in Japan to ensure that Canadians get the help they need, including the ability to contact their families at home.

Canada has also sent health officials to Japan to coordinate with local public health authorities.

Champagne says that about 250 Canadians on another ship off the coast of Cambodia have tested negative for the corona virus and will be sent back to Canada at the cost of the cruise line.

