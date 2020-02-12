Advertisement

ASSOCIATED PERS Media gathered on Tuesday outside the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship in Yokohama, near Tokyo. Japanese Health Minister Katsunobu Kato said the government was considering testing everyone on board and the Diamond Princess crew, forcing them to stay on board until the results were available.

TOKYO >> The Japanese health ministry said Wednesday that 39 new cases of a virus have been confirmed on a cruise ship quarantined in a Japanese port.

The update brings the total found on the Diamond Princess to 174 cases.

The ministry also said the virus was confirmed by an official who took part in the first quarantine checks the night the ship returned to Yokohama harbor near Tokyo on February 3. The quarantine officer is treated in a hospital.

The new cases bring the total of Japan to 203 people with the new disease, COVID-19.

On the night of the ship’s arrival, Japanese health officials began medical checks on all 3,700 passengers and ship’s crew after a previous passenger tested positive for the virus.

The Diamond Princess operated in the US had completed a 14-day tour stopping in Hong Kong and several other Asian ports before returning to Japan. An 80-year-old man who disembarked in Hong Kong tested positive for the virus, and asked Hong Kong to notify the ship and the Japanese authorities, who then ordered quarantine and testing.

Virus concerns have redirected and canceled other cruises. The Westerdam cruise ship with 2,257 passengers and crew is now in the Gulf of Thailand and cannot dock anywhere after it was denied entry in Japan, Taiwan, the Philippines, and Thailand. There are no confirmed cases of the virus on board, but it stopped in Hong Kong less than two weeks ago, which is within the incubation period of the virus.

COVID-19 is caused by a coronavirus that arrived in China in December.

