This Wednesday, February 5, 2020, medical staff are using a photo to prepare beds in a makeshift hospital that was converted from an exhibition center to accommodate patients diagnosed with coronaviruses in Wuhan, central China’s Hubei Province. Health officials in Japan said ten more people on one of two quarantine cruise ships with 5,400 passengers and crew were diagnosed with a new virus. China reported 73 deaths and announced that the first group of patients is expected to start taking a new antiviral drug. (Chinatopix via AP)

This Wednesday, February 5, 2020, a medical worker in a protective suit is viewing patients diagnosed with coronavirus in a makeshift hospital that has been converted from an exhibition center in Wuhan, central China’s Hubei Province. Health officials in Japan said ten more people on one of two quarantine cruise ships with 5,400 passengers and crew were diagnosed with a new virus. China reported 73 deaths and announced that the first group of patients is expected to start taking a new antiviral drug. (Chinatopix via AP)

A passenger stands outside on the balcony of the cruise ship Diamond Princess, which is anchored in Yokohama near Yokohama on Thursday, February 6, 2020 in Yokohama, near Tokyo. The 3,700 people on board were faced with a two-week quarantine in their cabins. According to health experts, 10 more people from the Diamond Princess were infected with the virus, in addition to 10 more people who tested positive on Wednesday. The 10 are dropped off when the ship is docked and taken to nearby hospitals for further examination and treatment.

This Wednesday, February 5, 2020, a medical worker in a protective suit will walk past patients diagnosed with coronaviruses. He has settled in a makeshift hospital that has been remodeled from an exhibition center in Wuhan, central China’s Hubei Province. Health officials in Japan said ten more people on one of two quarantine cruise ships with 5,400 passengers and crew were diagnosed with a new virus. China reported 73 deaths and announced that the first group of patients is expected to start taking a new antiviral drug. (Chinatopix via AP)

This Wednesday, February 5, 2020, photo doctors in a protective suit will help patients diagnosed with the corona viruses upon arrival to a makeshift hospital that has been converted from an exhibition center in Wuhan, central China’s Hubei Province. Health officials in Japan said ten more people on one of two quarantine cruise ships with 5,400 passengers and crew were diagnosed with a new virus. China reported 73 deaths and announced that the first group of patients is expected to start taking a new antiviral drug. (Chinatopix via AP)

A woman with a face mask passes an empty shelf of tissue paper in a supermarket in Hong Kong on Thursday, February 6, 2020. Ten more people on one of two quarantine cruise ships carrying around 5,400 passengers and crew were infected with a new virus, health officials in Japan said on Thursday when China reported 73 more deaths and said the first group of patients was expected to die with the Will start taking a new antiviral drug.

People wearing face masks queue up in a Hong Kong pharmacy on Thursday, February 6, 2020 to buy tissue paper. Ten more people on board one of two quarantine ships carrying around 5,400 passengers and crew on board Health were infected with a new virus. Government officials in Japan announced on Thursday that 73 more deaths were reported in China and the first group of patients is expected to be among them will start taking a new antiviral medicine.

A man with a face mask stands near an empty rice shelf in a Hong Kong supermarket on February 6, 2020. Ten more people were infected with a new virus on board one of two quarantined cruise ships carrying around 5,400 passengers and crew, health officials said Japan on Thursday when China reported 73 more deaths and said the first group of patients is expected to start taking a new antiviral drug.

This Wednesday, February 5, 2020, medical staff are using a photo to prepare beds in a makeshift hospital that was converted from an exhibition center to accommodate patients diagnosed with coronaviruses in Wuhan, central China’s Hubei Province. Health officials in Japan said ten more people on one of two quarantine cruise ships with 5,400 passengers and crew were diagnosed with a new virus. China reported 73 deaths and announced that the first group of patients is expected to start taking a new antiviral drug. (Chinatopix via AP)

A masked official transport box with digital thermometers for the cruise ship Diamond Princess, which was anchored on Thursday, February 6, 2020, in the port of Yokohama in Yokohama, south of Tokyo. The 3,700 people on board were faced with a two-week quarantine in their cabins. According to health experts, 10 more people from the Diamond Princess were infected with the virus, in addition to 10 more people who tested positive on Wednesday. The 10 are dropped off when the ship is docked and taken to nearby hospitals for further examination and treatment.

A passenger stands on the balcony of the cruise ship Diamond Princess, which anchored in the port of Yokohama near Tokyo on February 6, 2020. According to health experts, 10 more people from the Diamond Princess were infected by the virus, in addition to 10 others who tested positive on Wednesday. They were dropped off when the ship docked and taken to nearby hospitals for further examination and treatment.

Workers with protective equipment use a precautionary measure to disinfect a new corona virus at a theater in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, February 6, 2020. Ten other people aboard one of two quarantine cruise ships carrying around 5,400 passengers were infected with a new virus and the crew were killed Health officials in Japan said Thursday when China reported 73 more deaths and the World Health Organization called for more resources to help countries fight the spread of the disease.

This Wednesday, February 5, 2020, patients diagnosed with coronavirus will arrive at a makeshift hospital that has been converted from an exhibition center in Wuhan, central China’s Hubei Province. Health officials in Japan said ten more people on one of two quarantine cruise ships with 5,400 passengers and crew were diagnosed with a new virus. China reported 73 deaths and announced that the first group of patients is expected to start taking a new antiviral drug. (Chinatopix via AP)

A man with a face mask looks at his cell phone in front of a meat booth in Hong Kong, Thursday, February 6, 2020. Ten other health workers on board one of two quarantined cruise ships in Japan were infected with a new virus, on board one of two quarantined cruise ships in Japan on Thursday, with China reporting 73 more deaths and announcing that the first group of patients is expected to start taking a new antiviral drug.

Commuters wear face masks to protect themselves from new viruses in Bangkok, Thailand, on February 6, 2020. A virus outbreak that started in China has infected more than 28,200 people worldwide. Thailand has had 25 cases since Thursday.

BEIJING – According to Japan, 41 new cases of viruses were found on a cruise ship that was quarantined in the port of Yokohama. That is a total of 61 cases.

The death toll from the outbreak of the new virus in mainland China has risen to 636, including a doctor who got into trouble with the authorities in the communist country for warning early about the threat of the disease.

Two docked cruise ships with thousands of passengers and crew were still in 14-day quarantine in Hong Kong and Japan.

Before the 41 confirmed cases on Friday, 20 passengers with the virus were escorted by the Diamond Princess in Yokohama near Tokyo. Approximately 3,700 people were locked on board the ship.

The 34-year-old Dr. Li Wenliang is said to have been reprimanded for “spreading rumors” at the end of December.

A newborn who has been infected 36 hours after birth is now the youngest known patient. The number of people infected worldwide has risen to over 31,000.

Li had worked in a hospital in the epicenter of the outbreak in downtown Wuhan. According to news reports, local police reprimanded him for spreading rumors of the disease in late December. The outbreak has spread to around two dozen countries, triggering travel restrictions and quarantines and a crisis within the country of 1.4 billion worldwide.

The World Health Organization tweeted: “We are deeply saddened by the death of Dr. Li Wenliang. We all have to celebrate the work he did on the virus.

Within half an hour after Li’s critical condition was announced on Friday, the hospital received nearly 500,000 comments on its social media post, many of people hoping that Li would get away. One wrote: “We don’t go to bed. We are waiting for a miracle here. ‘

Li was among a number of medical professionals in Wuhan who tried to warn colleagues and others when the government did not, the New York Times reported earlier this week. It was said after the mysterious illness hit seven patients in a hospital, Li told an online chat group on December 30, “Quarantined in the emergency room.”

Another chat participant wondered: Will SARS be back? – A reference to the 2002/03 virus outbreak, in which hundreds of people were killed, the newspaper said.

Wuhan’s health officials asked Li to explain why he was sharing the information in the middle of the night, and the police later forced him to sign a statement admitting “illegal behavior.”

“If the officials had previously released information about the epidemic,” Li said in an interview in the Times via SMS. “I think it would have been much better.” There should be more openness and transparency. ‘

A baby who was born in Wuhan last Saturday and confirmed positive only 36 hours after birth became the youngest known person to be infected with the virus, the authorities said. But how exactly the child was infected was unclear.

“The baby was separated from the mother immediately after birth and was fed artificially. There was no close contact with the parents, but the disease was diagnosed, “Zeng Lingkong, director of newborn disease at Wuhan Children’s Hospital, told Chinese television.

Zeng said other infected mothers gave birth to babies who tested negative, so it is not yet known if the virus can be transmitted in the womb.

China completed the construction of a second new patient isolation and treatment hospital on Thursday – a 1,500-bed center in Wuhan. Earlier this week, another rapidly built 1,000-bed hospital in Wuhan with pre-built wards and isolation rooms began admitting patients.

The authorities also transferred people with milder symptoms to temporary hospitals in sports stadiums, exhibition halls and other public spaces.

In total, more than 50 million people in the severely affected Hubei province are in virtual quarantine to control the outbreak.

In Hong Kong, hospital workers continued to strike, demanding that the Chinese mainland border be closed. The territory’s leader, Carrie Lam, announced a 14-day quarantine of all travelers entering the city from the mainland on Saturday. However, the government has refused to completely seal the border. Taiwan has announced that it will refuse entry to all non-nationals or residents who have recently visited Hong Kong, Macau or China on Friday.

Ten passengers, who were confirmed to have the virus, were escorted by the Diamond Princess at Yokohama port near Tokyo after ten more were removed the previous day. Approximately 3,700 people were locked on board the ship.

“It will be like a floating prison,” complained passenger David Abel on Facebook. He had embarked on a luxury cruise on his 50th wedding anniversary, but found himself in his cabin and eating a “lettuce sandwich with chicken in it”.

The other quarantine ship, the World Dream, examined more than 3,600 people after eight people were diagnosed with the virus.

Testing of a new antiviral drug should start on Thursday in a group of patients, the official Xinhua news agency reported. The drug Remdesivir is manufactured by the US biotech company Gilead Sciences.

From Europe to Australia and the United States, universities that accept Chinese students or offer study programs abroad try to assess the risks, and some cancel opportunities and prohibit student travel.

Central banks in the Philippines and Thailand cut interest rates to ward off the economic damage from the 1.4 billion people eruption in China, the world’s second largest economy. China is a major source of tourism in Asia, and companies around the world rely on their factories to deliver products and their consumers to buy them.

The organizers of the Tokyo Olympic Games again tried to dispel fears that the 2020 games could be postponed or canceled due to the crisis.

