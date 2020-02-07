Advertisement

BEIJING –

On Friday, Japan reported 41 new cases of a virus on a quarantined cruise ship and discarded another luxury liner while the death toll on mainland China rose to 636, including a doctor who had problems with the authorities in the communist country for letting depart from an early warning about the threat of disease.

After an online commotion about the treatment by Dr. Li Wenliang, 34, said the ruling Communist Party that it was sending an investigative team to investigate “fully relevant issues raised by the public” regarding the case.

Two docked cruise ships with thousands of passengers and crew members stayed in quarantine for 14 days in Hong Kong and Japan.

Prior to Friday’s 41 confirmed cases, 20 infected passengers were escorted from the Diamond Princess in Yokohama near Tokyo. About 3,700 people are locked up on board the ship.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced on Thursday that Japan will refuse the entry of foreign passengers on another cruise ship – the Holland America cruise ship Westerdam on its way to Okinawa from Hong Kong – due to suspected virus patients on board. The Seattle operator denied anyone having a virus.

Abe said the new immigration policy will come into force on Friday to ensure border control to prevent the disease from entering Japan and spreading further.

The ship was currently near Ishigaki, one of the outer islands of Okinawa, and was looking for another port, Overseas Travel Agency officially said Mie Matsubara. Japanese media reported that 2,257 people were on board.

“Everyone is starting to reject the ship and we are getting desperate,” she said. “We hope we can go somewhere so that passengers can land.”

At least four other cruise ships, two foreign and two ships operated by Japan, sail to Japan by the end of the month, said Transport Minister Kazuyoshi Akaba, and urged port authorities across the country to reject them.

Dr. Li had worked in a hospital in the epicenter of the outbreak in the central city of Wuhan. He was one of eight medical professionals in Wuhan who tried to alert colleagues and others when the government did not, on his Twitter-like Weibo account that he saw a test sample on December 3 that indicated the presence of a corona virus similar to SARS , in which nearly 800 people died in an outbreak of 2002-2003 that the government initially tried to cover up.

Li wrote that after reporting that seven patients had contracted the virus, he was visited by police on January 3, forcing him to sign a statement admitting that he had spread lies and warned him of punishment if he continued.

A copy of the statement signed by Li and posted online accused him of making “false statements” and “seriously disrupting social order.”

“This is a kind of illegal behavior!” said the statement.

Li wrote that he had a cough on January 10, a fever on January 11, and was admitted to hospital on January 12, after which he began to experience breathing problems.

He also wrote that he had in fact not withdrawn his medical license, a reference to the kind of extrajudicial retaliation that the communist authorities meet against lawyers and others who are regarded as troublemakers.

“Please rest calm, I will certainly actively participate in the treatment and try to get an early discharge!” Li wrote on January 31. He posted again on February 1 and said he was confirmed that he had the virus.

On Friday, a newspaper from the Communist Party and the usual staunch defender of the authorities, the Global Times reported that “many said the experience of the eight” whistleblowers “was evidence of the incompetence of the local authorities to make a contagious and deadly virus. “

It quoted Zeng Guang, chief epidemiologist at the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, who told the newspaper editor that “we should highly praise the eight Wuhan people.”

“They were wise before the outbreak,” said Zeng. The newspaper also cited online voting that the local authorities owe Li an excuse. It quoted a message that said, “We’ve lost a hero.” “If his warning could send an alarm, the outbreak may not have worsened further,” the placement said.

“Looking back, his professional vigilance in particular deserves our respect,” the newspaper said in an editorial.

The police action against the eight whistleblowers also garnered a rare and extremely subtle reprimand from the nation’s supreme court. “We have a responsibility to make known to society our thoughts about solving the problem of rumors,” said a message on the Court’s Weibo account.

Within half an hour after it was announced earlier on Friday that Li was in critical condition, the hospital received nearly 500,000 responses to his social media post, many of which hoped that Li would come through. One wrote: “We are not going to bed. We are here waiting for a miracle.”

Meanwhile, a newborn infested 36 hours after birth has become the youngest known patient. The number of people infected worldwide has risen to more than 31,000. It was unclear exactly how the child was infected.

“The baby was immediately separated from the mother after birth and was given artificial food. There was no close contact with the parents, but the disease was diagnosed,” said Zeng Lingkong, director of neonatal disorders at Wuhan Children’s Hospital. Chinese tv.

Zeng said that other infected mothers gave birth to babies who had tested negative, so it is not yet known whether the virus can be transmitted in the womb.

Chinese state media Friday that President Xi Jinping urged the US to “respond reasonably” to the virus outbreak in a telephone conversation with President Donald Trump.

“A popular war against the virus has been launched,” Xi was quoted by broadcaster CCTV, using worn-out communist terminology. “We hope the US side can calmly assess the epidemic and adopt and adjust response measures in a reasonable manner.”

Beijing has complained that the US flew its citizens from Wuhan but did not provide assistance to China.

The White House said that Trump “expressed confidence in the strength and resilience of China in the challenge of the outbreak”.

Testing a new antiviral drug would begin on Thursday with a group of patients, the official Xinhua News Agency reported. The drug, Remdesivir, is made by the American biotech company Gilead Sciences.

Yamaguchi applied from Tokyo. Associated Press writer Foster Klug in Yokohama, Japan, contributed to this report.

