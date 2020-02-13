TOKYO – Japan’s Ministry of Health said Thursday that 44 other people on a cruise ship quarantined near Tokyo have tested positive for the virus that causes the new COVID-19 disease.

The ship, which still carries more than 3,500 passengers and crew, has infected 218 of 713 people tested with the virus since the ship returned to Yokohama on February 3.

In total, Japan has 247 confirmed cases of the new disease, which apparently started in December in Wuhan, a city in central China.

Health minister Katsunobu Kato told reporters that five of the patients who were previously hospitalized have severe symptoms, have artificial respirators, or are in intensive care.

Kato also said the government has decided to allow passengers over the age of 80 to disembark if they wish to do so after a negative test for the virus. He said the results of tests with about 200 eligible passengers were ongoing and those with chronic health problems or in cabins with no operable windows had priority.

Kato said the measure was to reduce the health risks of passengers trapped in spaces under difficult conditions. Those who are released are asked to remain in a specific facility until the end of the quarantine period.

“We are doing our utmost to ensure the health of crew members and passengers who stay on the ship,” Kato said at a press conference.