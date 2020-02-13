First son-in-law Jared Kushner has advised his father-in-law through accusation and insisted on peace in the Middle East – and now he is trying again to revise the legal immigration system. After a failed immigration attempt last year, NPR reports that Kushner is “silently trying to stimulate discussions” about new immigration legislation, as corporate groups have been lobbying for more employees to fill positions in Trump’s “thriving” economy. The family member of Trump has reportedly met with immigration and business leaders on how to repair the immigration system, with a view to introducing a new plan once the entire saga has ended.

According to the NPR, the Kushner-led plan would probably be based on extending earnings-based visas for highly skilled workers, possibly increasing the number of green cards issued each year. The plan would further limit family immigration – that president Donald Trump has repeatedly criticized – and instead imposed a new “Build America Visa” for family members who are “exceptionally talented individuals, highly skilled professionals, and top graduate students from American universities.” True to the Trump platform, the immigration plan would also strengthen border security measures and target cities, while limiting the rules for asylum seekers who have already been severely affected by Trump’s immigration policy. The president had hinted that such a merit-based plan could come in his recent State of the Union speech, as he hinted at upcoming legislation “to replace our outdated and randomized immigration system with a merit-based, welcoming those who follow rules, contribute to our economy, support themselves financially and uphold our values. “

Obviously it is much harder to get the plan approved and approved. NPR reports that the Kushner plan is already suffering from having to navigate the divided views of business leaders who want an influx of new employees, and immigrants who do not want Kushner’s efforts to eventually expand legal immigration, rather than reduce it. Jessica Vaughan, director of policy studies for the Center for Immigration Studies, said after being informed about elements of the plan that she is concerned that it is focusing too strongly on increasing employees, although it supports other aspects. “The biggest problem is trying to do too much in one bill,” Vaughan, whose organization supports stricter immigration controls, told NPR.

Similar divisions between pro-business factions and immigration hardliners are also present in the GOP caucus, whose unified support Kushner should win a divided congress. And unfortunately for the first son-in-law, Kushner’s track record of getting Republican senators on board with his immigration ideas is not great. Kushner previously informed GOP senators of his latest attempt to overhaul the immigration system in the spring of 2019, after he had purchased the proposal in the city using a “ridiculously simplistic” PowerPoint presentation. Although the adviser to the Trump family member who had joined the White House had previously referred to his general inexperience as an “asset,” the GOP senators present reported that Kushner did not seem to really know what he was talking about, and struggled with answering questions about the immigration plan while you are repeatedly interrupted by Stephen Miller. “[Kushner’s] in his own little world,” a source told Washington Post at the time. “He didn’t give much details about what was in it [his plan]…. And there were a number of cases where people had to intervene and answer questions because he couldn’t.” Suffice it to say that Republicans were not enthusiastic about to get on board, and the immigration plan never came out. As he prepares his new plan for the spotlight, Kushner will now have to figure out how to fight the same problems that have affected his first restart – so hopefully he’ll get some reading before he gets Restart PowerPoint.

