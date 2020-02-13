ANAHEIM, CALIF. –

Jay Bouwmeester stays in Southern California, but veteran St. Louis Blues defender was alert and spoke to teammates the day after he collapsed on the bench during a match.

“He was cheerful with us, typical Jay, so I think it would have made us feel a lot better if we knew we had the opportunity to talk to him. Typical Jay is a very good Jay,” said defender Alex Pietrangelo .

The 36-year-old Bouwmeester suffered a cardiac episode during the first period of the Tuesday-evening game against the Anaheim Ducks. CEO Doug Armstrong said during a press conference in Las Vegas on Wednesday that Bouwmeester did not respond after the bank collapsed. A defibrillator was used and he regained consciousness before being taken to a hospital in Anaheim.

“He is doing very well and is currently undergoing a series of tests. It looks very positive,” Armstrong said.

Pietrangelo – who was one of the first to ask for help after Bouwmeester collapsed at 7:50 am in the first period – said he visited Bouwmeester hospital on Tuesday evening and the rest of the team saw him through FaceTime. The team spent one night in Southern California before taking a chartered flight to Las Vegas, where they will play the Golden Knights on Thursday.

Bouwmeester’s father attended the competition as part of the team’s annual father trip and accompanied his son to the hospital.

The team had a meeting at the hotel in Las Vegas before the media were admitted. Several players stayed for the press conference and seemed shocked and tired after a long night and morning.

“It’s hard to explain, it happened so quickly, it felt like it was an eternity for us,” said Pietrangelo. “It is not easy to see someone go through it, let alone your good friend and teammate you spend every day with. Certainly, we are lucky to have each other when you experience something like that.”

While Bouwmeester stays in the hospital, the Blues try to concentrate on hockey again. The defending Stanley Cup champions lead the Western Conference with 73 points, but the gap between the top three teams in the Central Division was only four points for Wednesday’s games.

Armstrong and players have praised the medical staff of Ducks and Blues for their fast work.

“How quickly they got there to breathe new life into Jay to get him back is proof of the work done and proof of the NHLPA and the NHL to ensure that teams do all the right work behind the scenes and the people in it have the right places out there to help the boys if something happens, “Armstrong said.

The NHL has been applying standards for possible life-threatening heart problems for various seasons. They include a team doctor within 50 feet of the couch. An orthopedic surgeon and two other doctors are also nearby.

Defibrillators must also be in the vicinity. The home team has one on their couch and the away team should not have theirs farther away than their dressing room. Each medical team regularly rehearses the evacuation of a seriously injured player for the season and all players are screened for serious heart conditions.

The last player to collapse on an NHL bank before Bouwmeester was Dallas Rich Peverley in 2014. Peverley had an irregular heartbeat and the rapid response of emergency officials made him OK. Jiri Fischer from Detroit had a similar episode in 2005.

“The Peverley and Fischer incidents and now Bouwmeester has reminded us all of the importance of having team doctors close to player benches and defibrillators easily accessible in the short term,” said Edmonton Oilers general manager Ken Holland, who arrived at Detroit in 2005 was when Fischer was with Fischer collapsed on the couch. “It has probably saved their entire lives. Incredible job by league and medical team staff.”

Bouwmeester – who is in his 17th NHL season – skated this season in his 57th game and the 1,241st of his NHL career. He had skated 1:20 in his last shift before collapsing and had registered 5:34 ice age when the game started.

The Blues and Ducks talk to the competition about coming up with the competition, which was postponed. Armstrong said that 60 minutes are played and the game is resumed with a tie at 1.

——

AP Hockey writer Stephen Whyno and W.G. Ramirez in Las Vegas.