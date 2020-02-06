Advertisement

Jay-Z was given the opportunity to address the Super Bowl LIV response during a speech at Columbia University in New York on February 4, 2020, which reformed the story of this entire controversy. “It wasn’t. Sorry,” he shared when asked if the move was political, page six. “It really wasn’t.” The rapper “99 Problems” then delved into an explanation of how he and Beyoncé were focused on the pre-show performances, with artists chosen with the help of Roc Nation. “I’m watching the show.” Did the microphone start? Was it too low to start? “” He said. “The whole time we sit there, we talk about the performance. Immediately afterwards Demi comes out and we talk about how beautiful she looks and how she sounds and what she went through in her life for her to be on stage “He added,” We are so proud of her. “

The New York resident, who revealed that he would not have involved his young daughter in a political protest, also claimed that boundaries were being pushed at Jennifer Lopez and Shakira’s inclusive halftime show. “I didn’t have to protest silently,” Jay-Z explained. “If you look at the stage, the artists we have chosen, the Colombian Shakira, Puerto Rican J.Lo. We have made the biggest protest of all.”

Given that J.Lo and Shakira conveyed messages about choosing unity over division, this is a legitimate point to make.

