Beyonce and Jay-Z have been together for more than fifteen years, which seems to be an eternity for Hollywood standards. The power couple work together, live together and raise their three children together.

Although they have certainly experienced their share of difficult times and struggles – from admitting Jay-Z to cheating to the notorious battle in the elevator between Solange Knowles and Jay-Z – they have managed to survive all trials and get stronger than ever . These days the superstar couple is said to be very strong.

Thanks to an iron-clad prenup, if anything ever happened between Beyonce and Jay-Z, they would both be ready for life.

When did Beyonce and Jay-Z start dating?

Beyonce Photo by Bryan Bedder / Getty Images

Beyonce met Jay-Z for the first time when she was eighteen years old, late 1999 or early 2000. Yet she admitted that they didn’t immediately get romantic and that they were just friends for about a year before they started to date.

The superstar mentions that time they spent as friends as essential to help them lay a strong foundation. The two started dating at the end of 2001 and in the short term they started working together as music industry employees and released several hit songs together.

In April 2008, Beyonce and Jay-Z took the knot in a top secret ceremony. The two have remained very quiet about their marriage over the years and have opened on rare occasions.

They have continued to collaborate over the past decade, have toured together, performed together and released partnerships that have become incredibly popular with fans. There is no doubt that as the years pass, Beyonce and Jay-Z continue to intrigue fans everywhere.

How many children have Beyonce and Jay-Z?

Beyonce and Jay-Z did not wait long after their marriage to try to start a family. Beyonce became pregnant in 2010 just for a miscarriage. After lying low to recover and rebuild themselves emotionally, Beyonce became pregnant again and she and Jay-Z welcomed their daughter Blue Ivy Carter in 2012.

Although many fans assumed that the couple would not have children anymore, Beyonce shocked the world when she revealed that she was expecting twins in 2017. The twins, Rumi and Sir Carter were born at the end of 2017, and although there were not many pictures of the babies released to the media, it’s safe to assume that they enjoy the same luxurious upbringing that their older sister, Blue Ivy, clearly enjoys.

Blue Ivy often accompanies her parents to events on the red carpet and prestigious fashion shows, wearing designer clothes and absolutely the life of her best life. There is no doubt that Beyonce and Jay-Z are determined to give their three children the very best life they can.

The bizarre marital conditions of Beyonce and Jay-Z

Prior to their marriage in 2008, Beyonce and Jay-Z reportedly both signed a prenup that would give Beyonce $ 5 million for each child they would have together during their marriage. In addition, the prenup stated that Beyonce would receive $ 10 million if the marriage ended before two years and $ 1 million a year for each year that they remained married for up to 15 years.

A few years ago, the couple went ahead and updated their agreement, allegedly negotiating a fifty-fifty agreement in terms of custody for all three of their children and setting up detailed trust funds for their children. There is no word as to whether the agreement to give Beyonce $ 5 million per child is still valid, but it seems likely, especially given the extravagant lifestyle of Beyonce and Jay-Z.

