Chandigarh: A three-story commercial building collapsed on Saturday during excavation work at an adjacent site in the Mohali district in Punjab, leaving one person dead, officials said.

Prime Minister Amarinder Singh took the incident seriously and asked the additional district judge from Mohali to undertake a thorough investigation and submit his report within a week.

Officials said three people were rescued and efforts are being made to find out if more people are trapped under the rubble.

“The commercial building collapsed when a JCB machine expanded an adjacent lot to build a basement,” said Himanshu Jain, magistrate of the Kharar Subdivision (SDM).

Mohali Deputy Commissioner Girish Dayalan said the JCB operator identified as Harvinder Singh had died in the incident. His body was taken out of the rubble late Saturday evening.

Officials said the heavy earthmoving machine may have hit the building’s foundation, but added that the exact cause of the incident would be known after the investigation.

They went on to say that sniffer dogs are still looking for people trapped under the rubble.

Two people were rescued earlier and one who broke his arm was pulled out of the rubble that evening, Jain said.

A 30-member team from the National Disaster Response Force was involved in the rescue operation, and another Ludhiana NDRF team, the SDM, was also called. Police and civilian administration personnel and members of some NGOs also provided rescue assistance.

The administration took all precautions to conduct a night-time rescue operation to ensure that nobody was trapped under the rubble.

The Prime Minister also instructed the district administration to take all possible steps to save the people trapped under the rubble.

According to the Prime Minister’s order, the Punjab government would bear all the costs of treating the injured, a government spokesman said.

Deputy Mohali Commissioner (DC) Dayalan said the Kharar SDM had been ordered to investigate the incident and report back within three days.

“How this happened and whether they (the builder) had the required permission will only become known after the investigation,” said Dayalan.

The probe would also determine whether the construction is illegal or not, the statement said.

A mobile tower is also said to have fallen when the building collapsed, officials said.

The army was put on standby to help with the rescue operation, if needed, the DC said.

The necessary machines and equipment were put into service during the rescue operation, the SDM said.

Prime Minister Amarinder Singh previously expressed concern about the incident and said he had asked the Deputy Commissioner of Mohali for a detailed report.

“I am dismayed to learn that a three-story building with two prisoners has collapsed in Kharar today. @NDRF, Fire Brigade & Mohali Admin are on hand to provide help and assistance immediately. I asked DC Mohali @GirishDayalan to send a detailed report on the cause of this breakdown, “Singh tweeted.

