RJD insiders claim that the posters were “made by the JD (U) to mislead people before the assembly polls”.

Patna: With the Bihar Assembly elections due later this year, political parties have started using posters and billboards to expose their opponents’ failure.

The latest poster, on which RJD leader Lalu Yadav and other party leaders are referred to as “Bihar thugs”, has triggered a flutter in the large alliance. The poster, which was placed near the busy income tax transfer in Patna, accuses the Jungle Raj’s Lalu Rabri regime of corruption, caste warfare and the state massacre.

RJD insiders claim that the posters were “made by the JD (U) to mislead people before the assembly polls”.

“The poster shows the despair of JD (U) as the party in Bihar is losing popularity because it has failed on many fronts, including legal and regulatory scenarios, fraud and increasing corruption,” said RJD spokesman Shivchandar Ram.

In the midst of the ongoing poster war, RJD boss Lalu Yadav used the Bollywood song Tere dar par paramam chale aaye, tu naa aaya in a tweet on Wednesday to hum chale aaye to take photos at CM Nitish Kumar to the statue of the RSS Ideologist Deen to unveil Dayal Upadhyay in Patna.

The RJD has accused Nitish Kumar of “betraying the mandate” by leaving the large alliance and realigning with the BJP.

Sources said the imprisoned RJD leader sent a clear message through his tweet that the topic would be used during the general election.

The opposition believes that JD (U )’s confidence in Bihar has been shaken by the humiliating defeat of the BJP-led alliance in the Jharkhand and Delhi assembly elections.

“People have rejected the BJP-led alliance in Jharkhand, Delhi and other countries and will face the same fate in the Bihar general election later this year,” said RJD spokeswoman Shivchandra Ram.

Assembly gatherings are expected in Bihar in October. Prime Minister Nitish Kumar, who is also president of JD (U), has already been declared the face of the NDA in the state.

The YD (U) reacted violently on Wednesday after Prime Minister Nitish Kumar posted a poster in Patna with questions about good governance policy.

Sources said the poster with slogans like “2020 Nitish Kumar Finish” was hung up by the RJD in retaliation for the slogans against Lalu Yadav.

end of