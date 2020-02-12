Latest news

Jeff Bezos is the new king of Hollywood real estate after shooting David GeffenBeverly Hills estate for a drop in the bucket – for him, anyway – $ 165 million.

The Amazon Honcho is said to have bought the famous 9-acre property this week. It was one of the most sought after in the LA region because it used to belong to the founder and president of Warner Bros. Jack L. Warner, in the 1930s.

The purchase amount – first reported by the Wall Street Journal – makes history in the city of angels. The most expensive property sale to date was last year Purchase of $ 150 million of the Bel-Air Chartwell estate, made famous by “The Beverly Hillbillies”.

So what did JB get for all that money? Oh, just a 13,600 square meter mansion with massive terraces and gardens. Of course there are several guest houses, a kindergarten, greenhouses, a tennis court, a swimming pool, a 9-hole golf course and a car dealership (fancy a HUGE garage) … with petrol pumps !!!

Geffen has owned it since 1990 and at that time only spent $ 47.5 million. Yes, that was a record back then. The Bezos real estate team was busy – it also dropped $ 90 million for a vacant lot in LA and another $ 80 million for a vacant lot 3 apartments in NYCthat total more than 17,000 square feet.

Take a look at Bezos’ massive spending spree: The $ 335 million he drops are less than 3 percent of the $ 13 billion he earned a matter of minutes Last month.

To put it in a more depressing way, earning $ 100,000 a year means losing less than $ 3,000 for a new home !!!

By the way, brokers are crying all over LA because we found out that Bezos didn’t use an agent for the Geffen deal. That would have been more than $ 8.25 million in someone’s pocket.

As always … it’s really good to be the richest man in the world.