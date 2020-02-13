EVERLY HILLS – Jeff Bezos, Amazon’s chief executive, bought the Warner Estate from media mogul David Geffen for $ 165 million, reports Thursday.

The purchase was reported by the Wall Street Journal, which attributed its report to people who were familiar with the transaction.

The deal marks a record for the Los Angeles region. The previous home record was set late last year when media manager Lachlan Murdoch paid around $ 150 million for Chartwell, a Bel Air property used on the Beverly Hillbillies television show as a Clampett residence.

On 9 acres in Beverly Hills, the Warner Estate was designed in the 1930s for Jack Warner, the late former president of the entertainment giant Warner Bros. The property had extensive terraces, extensive gardens, several guest houses, a tennis court and its own 9-hole golf course, the Journal reported.

“No residence of a studio tsar has ever, or ever since, surpassed the Jack Warner Estate on Angelo Drive in Benedict Canyon in size, size, or luster,” wrote experienced Los Angeles estate agent Jeff Hyland in his book “The Legendary” estate of Beverly Hills. “

“I would say it’s one of the most beautiful hotels in the world, let alone Los Angeles,” local agent Kurt Rappaport told the journal. No real estate agents were involved in the transaction, a person familiar with the business told the newspaper.

Geffen bought the property in 1990 for $ 47.5 million, setting the previous record for a house in the Los Angeles area. He could not be reached immediately for a comment, the journal reported.

Bezos Expeditions, an umbrella organization for various ventures, including Bezos’s Washington Post ownership and its charitable foundation, paid $ 90 million for a vacant lot in Los Angeles, the journalist said, according to the person familiar with the deal. The land was bought “as an investment,” said this person. The seller was the estate of Paul Allen, the Microsoft co-founder who died in 2018.

Earlier this year, Bezos bought three New York apartments worth around $ 80 million. If they were turned into a house, the three units on 212 Fifth Avenue would be more than 17,000 square meters.