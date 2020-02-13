Jeff Bezos is on a shopping spree worthy of the richest man in the world.

The founder of Amazon.com Inc. agreed to pay $ 165 million for a 9-acre mansion in Beverly Hills, a knowledgeable person who set a record for a house in the Los Angeles area.

Designed in the 1930s for Hollywood movie titan Jack Warner, Architectural Digest described it in 1992 as an “archetypal studio mogul estate” built in Georgian style with extensive terraces and its own 9-hole golf course.

It emerges just a few days after filing for regulatory filings that Bezos paid $ 4.1 billion in Amazon shares, and reports that he has also entered the art market. He reportedly set a record $ 52.5 million for artist Ed Ruscha at a Christie auction in November with a purchase of “Hurting the Word Radio # 2” and bought “Vignette 19” from Kerry James Marshall for $ 18.5 million.

The purchase of the Warner property, described by the person on condition that they are not named, was reported on Wednesday by the Wall Street Journal. The property has been owned by David Geffen since 1990 when he paid $ 47.5 million. Bezos was featured on the entertainment mogul’s mega yacht last summer, which was seen in an Instagram post with his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez and former Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boss Lloyd Blankfein.

For the 56-year-old Bezos, whose once reserved private life has often made headlines since his divorce from MacKenzie Bezos in 2019, this is a kind of style change. He walked on red carpets with Sanchez and was even involved in geopolitical controversy over allegations that the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia was involved in hacking his phone.

Bezos had purchased, according to agents who were contacted during the search for months an estate. In an interview in January, broker Josh Flagg said he was “called by different agents at least once a month and asked if I had anything.”

The acquisition complements a number of mega-deals for high-end residential properties since early 2019. Citadel founder Ken Griffin has cut the $ 238 million record for a New York penthouse at 220 Central Park South. Lachlan Murdoch, the son of media mogul Rupert Murdoch, paid what was then a California record of around $ 150 million at the time for a Bel Air property that was featured on The Beverly Hillbillies television show about half a century ago. Hedge fund billionaire Steven Schonfeld and his wife Brooke have closed a mega-villa in Palm Beach, Florida for $ 111 million.

Bezos’ real estate empire already has homes on both U.S. coasts, such as a mansion in Washington, DC, where he recently hosted a party for the capital elite, including Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump. He also owns 170,000 acres of desert scrub in Texas.

No matter, he can afford it. Even after his separation in marriage, it is valued at $ 131.9 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaire index.