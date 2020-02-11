Advertisement

Pro Football Focus has tabled the defending lineman Jeffery Simmons of Tennessee Titans as a player who could make a huge improvement to his sophomore campaign.

Despite missing the first six games of the regular season after an off-season ACL injury, defending lineman Jeffery Simmons from Tennessee Titans showed Titans fans great promise in his first season in Nashville.

Ben Linsey from Pro Football Focus made sure he mentioned the Titans’ first round when compiling his list of 11 rookies who could take part in a big second year, and said:

With a pass-rush win rate of 16.5% in his last season in Mississippi State, that is an area that Simmons can improve in its second season. Given that he missed his off-season rookie and the beginning of the year, his play on the field was less than a year after undergoing an ACL operation. That is a good omen for his growth.

PFF gave Simmons an overall rating of 67.2, which was third among Titans’ domestic defensive lines, with only Bowler Jurrell Casey and DaQuan Jones fixed. Simmons ate blocks every time, making the work a lot easier for the remaining blitzers, former defensive coordinator Dean Pees, who liked to use them.

The 6-foot-4, 301-pound force on the interior of the defensive line also earned a 68.1 rank in run defense from PFF, accounting for fourth behind Casey, Jones and Austin Johnson, as well as a third-place pass-rush degree of 67.2, lagging behind Jones and Isaiah Mack.

All this while playing in just 12 games (including play-offs), compared to the 13 games (regular season only) played by Mack, 17 by Casey and 19 each by Jones and Johnson.

Simmons was named General Number 19 in the NFL 2019 design, a selection that many people thought at the time as a bargain, including Bucky Brooks from NFL Network:

Jefferey Simmons was a Top 5 pick prior to his injury. @Titans got a bargain at No.19 .. Major player with disruptive skills at the POA.

– Bucky Brooks (@BuckyBrooks) April 26, 2019

Simmons closed his rookie season with 35 combined tackles (four for loss) and two pockets while standing on the field for 314 regular seasonal defense snaps, an average of 28 percent, who is third in the team for domestic defensive linemen.

With a full and hopefully healthy outdoor season under his belt, I think we can expect big things from Big Jeff in 2020.

