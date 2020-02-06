Advertisement

Exclusive

Jenna Dewan looks for all traces of Channing Tatum after her divorce … because she asks a court to go back to her maiden name.

Jenna is known as Jenna Tatum in the eyes of the law … but according to the new legal documents received from TMZ, she wants Jenna Dewan to get her legal name back.

We told the story … Jenna and Channing completed their divorce and became legally single in November … but her settlement contained nothing about a name change for Jenna.

The exes move away from each other in more ways than one … as we reported, Jenna recently moved in a new house with her boyfriend and baby dad, Steve Kazeeand Channing is back with his previous flame, Jessie Jand the reconciliation is Instagram officially,

There are still a few balls in the air regarding the divorce … Jenna and Channing are locked up in a prison nasty custody battle and negotiated a property settlement agreement.

