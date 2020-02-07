Advertisement

Mega

Jennifer AnistonNowadays she keeps her friends nearby and her exes nearby … this time it is so far John Mayer,

“The Morning Show” star was a guest at the Sunset Tower Hotel in Hollywood on Thursday evening, where she probably crossed the paths with her old flame. They were discovered when they left the popular restaurant just a moment apart.

Back Grid

Jen and John were together from 2008 to 2009 after meeting at an Oscars party. It is therefore appropriate that they would come across the upcoming 2020 Academy Awards. It is unclear whether they actually made contact or mixed in.

For the ex-couple, the matter didn’t necessarily end mutually – John announced that he had separated from her, and Jen called on him to do so. Still, both said they remained friends.

We’ll say that … John needed to know that there was a good chance he’d come across Jen. It is a known fact that Sunset Tower is her jam – she loves chicken salad.

Getty

Aniston has been making a trend of reuniting with her exes lately … as everyone knows, she and Brad Pitt have gotten closer and closer in the course of the award season and have finally made a name for themselves lovely hug at the SAG Awards.

Of course they say they are friends only Also … for now.

