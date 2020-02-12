Advertisement

Besties Sandra Bullock and Jennifer Aniston recently sat down for an interview led by Bullock for an article in Interview magazine. The BFFs covered topics such as women in Hollywood today, the work of Aniston on The Morning Show, and a certain man with whom they both date back to the 1990s.

Jennifer Aniston and Sandra Bullock | Charley Gallay / Getty Images for Netflix

Donovan and Bullock

Bullock met actor Tate Donovan in 1990 when they were working together on the movie Love Potion No. 9. The actress apparently fell hard for Donovan and was shocked by their breakup in 1994.

“I was so fond of Tate,” Bullock said in an interview with Vanity Fair in 1995. “It is as they say, there is one person in your life, and Tate and I are closer than two other people I have ever seen in my “There is no one who means more to me, and I am sure that is what I mean the most to him. I cannot explain why things went the way they did. We both know why it happened.”

In a meeting with Barbara Walters in 1996, the subject of Donovan was raised again. “Everyone has one that is separate from the rest … He brought out everything in me that was good, that was bad, that was suppressed,” she said, revealing that Donovan was the first person she didn’t keep at a distance.

Tate Donovan and Sandra Bullock | Ron Galella / Ron Galella collection via Getty Images

When Walters asked Bullock if she had broken her relationship with Donovan, she seemed to be in a healing phase. “I don’t think you’ll ever come across anything that is fair … It costs me a lot to fall [in love],” Bullock shared. “A lot. And knowing him was the greatest gift for myself and my personality – and for my work, in a sort of opening the door.”

The journalist also raised the rumors that circulated and accused the breakup of the pair of Bullock’s rising fame while Donovan was still a struggling actor. “Never in a million years have I thought that success has pushed a love away,” Bullock said. “It is not at all. And it is not going away. It remains in a very special place … We both made mistakes and you have to keep going.”

Donovan and Aniston

Aniston also seemed pretty upset with the actor when they were founded by friends in 1995. “He is so real, so honest, so kind and thoughtful,” Aniston said. “He has combined all of these things into one perfect guy.”

The former O.C. actor admitted that at that time he was unaware of the budding celebrity of Aniston and said he “didn’t know who she was … I had never seen friends.

Jennifer Aniston and Tate Donovan | Alice S. Hall / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

Still smarter from his experience with dating someone famous in his relationship with Bullock, Donovan reportedly broke up after three weeks with Aniston. “Literally, our second date, there were video cameras everywhere and I thought,” I’m out of here, “Donovan revealed, but the couple soon got back together.

The Argo actor eventually landed a role of six episodes on Friends as Aniston’s love of interest during the fourth season of the show, but the timing was less than perfect as he and Aniston were on a permanent pause. “I was just happy that I was on the team. The only downside was that Jennifer and I then parted, “he told us weekly in 2018.” And so it was hard to do and pretend that we just meet and fall in love, or whatever, interested in each other when we break up. That was just tough. “

Aniston and Bullock

In the recent interview with Bullock, the actress recalled that she met Aniston for the first time and informed Donovan of their introduction. “We were introduced by our former friend,” Bullock recalled. “I say” our “because you and I both participated in this one person … We both participated in Tate [Donovan, the actor].”

“We both participated in Tate,” Aniston confirmed.

“Being a very patient person, considering that he was dating us both,” Bullock interrupted, adding the star of The Morning Show, “he seems to have a type.”

Bullock outlined the type for readers. “Talented. Funny. Kind. Introspective. Gul, “the Bird Box actress mentioned. “Architecture enthusiasts, interior design enthusiasts,” Aniston commented.

Although the relationship between Bullock and Aniston with Donovan has not been successful, the two women now enjoy a close friendship with much in common, except with a relationship with the same actor.

