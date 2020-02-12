Do you remember the “Friends” episode? The where Jennifer Aniston turns 51 and celebrates with some of her closest friends? Allow us to improve your memory.

The actress celebrated the big 5-1 Tuesday night at the Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood, where she made a quick appearance … but her pals dripped out slowly. Only a small handful of those present … her best friend and former “friends” costa Courteney Cox, Jewelry designer Jennifer Meyer. Kevin Nealon and chace Crawford,

We are sure that there were many more guests who could have gone through other exits … Jen is quite popular in Hollywood if you hadn’t heard. It has been for years.

Interview magazine

Speaking of bday girl … an interview with Interview Magazine was released on Wednesday where she looks as great as ever on the cover. There is also a photo gallery inside – which will surely remind you why you saw “friends” all those years ago.

Just kidding … it was a good show. But frankly, YES made everything a lot better. And hey, now she’s in another series, “The Morning Show”, which shows her skills in a drama.

Anyway, happy birthday to one of America’s top floor favorites. For another year full of health, good roles and even better looks.