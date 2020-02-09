Advertisement

The messy split of Jennifer Aniston and John Mayer just had to be reviewed after the former couple reportedly ate at the same restaurant in Hollywood, California.

TMZ reported that Aniston and Mayer were noticed leaving a restaurant at the Sunset Tower Hotel just minutes apart. However, it is still unclear whether they intersect.

After their breakup, years ago, Mayer placed a shocking rage that compared their split to the burning of the American flag. When Aniston found out, she admitted she was shocked.

While talking to Vogue, Aniston also said she understands where Mayer came from, but she vowed that the same thing would not happen again.

“He had to put it there that he broke up. And especially because it’s me. It is not just a girl he goes out with. I get it. We are human. But I feel seriously protective of him and us. Trust me, you will never see that happen again through that man, “she said.

Aniston also admitted that he still loved Mayer at the time. But the star of “Friends” also acknowledged the fact that their relationship went nowhere.

“It’s funny when you reach a place in a relationship and you both realize: we may have to do something else, but you still love each other very much. It is painful. There was no malicious intention. I care deeply for him; we talk, we love each other. And that’s where it is, “she said.

In the meantime, Mayer’s rations did not end there. During his interview with Rolling Stone, the singer “Your Body Is A Wonderland” suggested that Aniston was just too old for him.

Although he admitted that he was sorry that his relationship with Aniston did not last long, Mayer also said that he cannot change the fact that he was only 32 years old at the time.

Mayer also denied that Aniston divorced him because of his excessive Twitter user. But the singer admitted that the star of “The Morning Show” saw his involvement in technology as a free distraction.

Aniston and mayor have an age difference of eight years. They started dating in 2008 and had a series apart before finally ending the relationship in 2009. Photo: REUTERS / Danny Moloshok

