Jennifer Aniston recently remembered what it was like to grow up in a destabilized and unsafe household.

During a recent interview for Interview Magazine, Sandra Bullock asked Aniston how she prevents her from being discouraged when things don’t always go in the right direction. Aniston said her motivation comes from the kind of environment in which she grew up.

“I think it’s because growing up in a household that was destabilized and feeling unsafe, seeing adults who were unkind to each other and witnessing certain things about human behavior that made you think:” I don’t want to do that. “I don’t want to be …” she said.

Despite her tense relationship with her parents, who divorced when Aniston was only 9 years old, the actress said she owes them.

Two years ago Aniston also spoke about her relationship with her deceased mother during an interview with the magazine Elle. The star of “Friends” admitted that her mother became an emotionally exhausting figure in her life after she was divorced from Aniston’s father.

For years, Aniston lost contact with her mother, but eventually she realized that her deceased mother was just doing her best.

“My mother said those things because she really loved me. It wasn’t her who was trying to be an [expletive] person or knowing that she would make a few deep wounds that I would spend a lot of money on to undo that. She did it because she grew up with it, “Aniston said.

The ex-wife of Brad Pitt also admitted that she is a happy person, even though she has experienced some difficulties in life. Aniston said she feels happy with a great job, a great family, and great friends, so there is no reason for her to feel different.

Even after she and Pitt were divorced, the star of “The Morning Show” even had a happy character. After Pitt was accused of cheating, Aniston was still not entirely to blame for her ex-husband. She told Vanity Fair that Pitt is not mean and that he would not intentionally hurt her.

