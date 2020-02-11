Advertisement

Yes, Jennifer Lopez has heard about hatred during the break. No, she doesn’t care.

“I think that’s really foolishness,” Lopez said to Variety, laughing, while attending the 2020 Independent Spirit Awards. “We are both really respectful artists who are mothers, have children, who are very aware of what we do,” she said, referring to herself and Shakira. Lopez called their show “a feast for women and … Latino culture.” She said she’s not going to let that monumental experience be tarnished by a “small group of people who want to be negative about it.” J.Lo added: “[I] t is not something I can even let in because it was such a great night.”

Although that could effectively summarize her attitude, Jenny drove her position home from the block. “So many beautiful things came out [the show],” she told Variety, including “the message of standing up for yourself, being a woman – I want to pass that on to little girls – that’s what we want to say, you’re strong, you are beautiful, everything to yourself, be proud of it. ”

