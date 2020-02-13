Left-wing group J Street president Jeremy Ben-Ami hugged and appeared to kiss the president of the Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas in New York on Tuesday.

J Street calls itself “pro Israel, pro peace”, but it often campaigns against Israel. For example, it has spoken out against Israeli self-defense wars against Hamas terrorists and rejects President Donald Trump’s new Middle East peace plan, although she explicitly supports the two-state solution that J Street claims to support.

Abbas, who was elected in 2005, is now in the 16th year of a four-year term as president. He has rejected American and Israeli demands to stop granting scholarships to Palestinian terrorists and their families – although his intransigence has resulted in reduced tax transfers from Israel and the loss of US aid.

The Palestinian President also has a long history of anti-Semitic rhetoric, including denial of the Holocaust. In 2018, J Street even felt compelled to condemn Abbas for making anti-Semitic statements in a speech to Palestinian leaders (Abbas later apologized).

A few months later, the leader of J Street traveled to Ramallah, where Abbas thanked him for J Street’s work in rejecting the Trump administration’s policies and for supporting the “peace process”.

On Tuesday, Abbas denounced the United Nations Security Council Trump’s peace plan, which recognizes Israeli sovereignty over Jerusalem, allows Israel to annex parts of Judea and Samaria that are necessary for its security, and makes Palestinian statehood dependent on a renunciation of terror makes.

Ben-Ami then greeted him warmly after a press conference Abbas had held with former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert in a Manhattan hotel:

The media's reaction when Abbas refused to ask questions after the statements opened.

– Jacob Kornbluh (@jacobkornbluh), February 11, 2020

The Republican Jewish Coalition described Ben-Ami’s hug from Abbas as “absolutely disgusting”:

Absolutely disgusting that @ jstreetdotorgs @JeremyBenAmi would embrace Mahmoud Abbas. Abbas funds terrorists to kill American and Israeli Jews. He is a virulent anti-Semite. Ben Ami is not a head of state, he doesn’t have to pretend Abbas is legitimate. https://t.co/1puFtsZGl8

– RJC (@RJC) February 11, 2020

Many of the Democratic Party’s presidential candidates are closely linked to J Street, which has been supported in the past by left-wing billionaire George Soros.

