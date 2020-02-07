Advertisement

After the way the Tennessee Vols started the 2019 season – with consecutive losses for Georgia State and BYU – finishing 8-5 was extremely exciting for fans.

But not for UT head coach Jeremy Pruitt.

During the Vols signing day on Thursday, Pruitt made it clear that the expectations for Tennessee should be higher.

“People have been kicking us around for a while, it’s time for us to kick,” Pruitt told fans in Nashville.

Jeremy Pruitt: “Everyone is excited that we are going 8-5. We have to raise our expectations. … people have been kicking us around for a while. It is time for us to kick something. “

– David Ubben (@davidubben) 7 February 2020

I hate to raise Butch Jones, but I think it fits here.

After the Vols did not perform well enough in 2016, Jones made it a point to go on a radio tour and announce that Tennessee football had one that has the best parts in 20 years (which was not true).

Here is the Butch Jones audio clip that says that in the last 2 years some of the best in the last 20 years have been Tennessee football. Pic.twitter.com/qeevxk2hd2

– zach ragan (@zachTNT) 28 September 2017

The Vols surpassed in 2019 and Pruitt tells fans that their expectations should be higher. He actually says that 8-5 in 2019 was not good enough.

That’s how you know Tennessee now has a soccer coach. Pruitt strives for perfection.

I don’t know if the Vols will get there with Pruitt at the helm, but at least he sets his sights high.

Featured image via Randy Sartin-VS TODAY Sport

