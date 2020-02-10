Advertisement

Multiple reports on Monday indicated that Tennessee Vols defensive line trainer is leaving Tracy Rocker Knoxville for the same position with Will Muschamp employees in South Carolina.

There were rumors this winter that Rocker was about to move to an off-the-field role with the Vols. His contract expired on January 31. Instead of accepting a relegation, Rocker chose to go to Columbia.

Advertisement

No one is leaving Tennessee to South Carolina at this point for a sideways movement – especially with Muschamp right on the hot seat entering the 2020 season.

Rocker turned out to be a good talent developer in Tennessee, but his recruitment left something to be desired. That is probably the main reason that Pruitt wanted to make a change.

Who replaces Rocker?

Pruitt will use Rocker’s departure to upgrade Tennessee when it comes to recruitment and at the same time bring in a solid talent developer.

The top name used to replace Rocker is Bo Davis, who previously worked with Pruitt in Alabama.

Davis was released in Alabama after arranging a meeting with a few recruits that were not allowed by the NCAA.

The former Crimson Tide assistant was hit by a two-year show penalty by the NCAA that expired in April 2019.

When Davis was released by Alabama, he was generally regarded as one of the best DL coaches in the nation. Bringing Davis to the staff would definitely be an upgrade for Tennessee.

Another name mentioned in various reports is Colorado DL coach Jimmy Brumbaugh, a former Auburn player who coached in Kentucky from 2013-16.

Regardless of who is hired, it is clear that Pruitt is trying to upgrade its staff.

Image via 247Sports

Advertisement