Jerome Powell, chairman of the U.S. Federal Reserve in Washington, said that with steady growth and unemployment near the half-century low, the U.S. economy appears to be stable, but is at risk from the fatal corona virus in China.

Powell, who will appear in front of House Financial Services on Tuesday morning to present his semi-annual economic update, said in prepared comments on Tuesday that the Fed is satisfied with current interest rates, suggesting that no further rate cuts are being considered unless the economic environment would change significantly.

“In the second half of last year, economic activity grew at a moderate pace and the labor market continued to recover as the economy appeared to be able to withstand the global headwinds that had intensified last summer,” said Powell, who told the Senate Banking Committee Will testify on Wednesday.

Many analysts say the Fed could leave rates unchanged this year, although some believe it will be forced to cut rates at least once.

Virus “disorders”

According to Powell, the Fed is monitoring developments due to the corona virus. He said this could “lead to disruptions in China that affect the rest of the world economy”.

His comments were received in pre-prepared statements before the House Financial Services Committee before speaking to the committee later on Tuesday.

The Fed cut rates three times last year after raising rates four times in 2018. Powell said the rate cuts were made to “protect the economy from weaker global growth and trade developments and promote a faster return of inflation” [2]% target. However, since the last rate cut in October, which cut the Fed’s base rate to 1.5% to 1.75%, the Fed has put its policies on hold. Powell’s comments on Tuesday showed that nothing had changed in this stance.

The Fed, Powell said, “believes the current stance in monetary policy will support sustained economic growth, a strong labor market and inflation, which will return to the committee’s symmetrical 2% target.”

Powell said that as long as incoming economic data “broadly align with this outlook, the current stance in monetary policy is likely to remain appropriate”.

The Fed chairman said he was satisfied with many economic indicators and found that the expansion was in its eleventh year – the longest period of uninterrupted growth in the United States that has ever been recorded. Last year, the economy was plagued by a global slowdown and growing uncertainty triggered by President Donald Trump’s trade war with China and other nations.

Powell said while “global headwinds had intensified last summer,” the economy proved resilient, with the economy growing moderately in the second half of last year and unemployment now at 3.6% near the low of half a half Century.

The Chairman noted that there are still numerous vacancies and that employers are increasingly willing to hire and train less qualified workers. He said these developments mean that the benefits of a strong labor market are shared more and more and that employment growth affects all races, ethnic groups and levels of education.

Trillion dollar deficit

Powell suggested that the federal government should benefit from low lending rates to put the federal budget on a solid footing. The Trump administration released a new budget on Monday, which provides that the deficit will cross the $ 1 trillion mark this year before the decline begins. The Congressional Budget Office expects the deficit to be over $ 1 trillion in the next ten years.

If the budget is put on a sustainable path while the economy is strong, the chairman said, this would help policy makers to use the budget to stabilize the economy during a recession.

According to Powell, a longer-term challenge for the economy is the low participation rate of primary school workers. He said that while labor force participation has increased recently, “it is still lower than in most other developed countries and there are worrying differences in the labor market between races, ethnic groups and regions in the country”.

The Fed chairman said another long-term challenge is weak productivity growth. He said finding ways to increase labor force participation and productivity would benefit all Americans and should remain a national priority.

