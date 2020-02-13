Jessica SimpsonI send a message to the angry anti-fur demonstrators who crashed events on their book tour – faux fur suits them well.

In a possible attempt to reach the good graces of animal rights activists who have called them to wear fur, the author of “Open Book” has shared a series of pictures of themselves that rock a Stella McCartney Belt, vegetarian leather and faux fur coat.

Of course, it is also possible that the demonstrators had an impact on Jessica. The fake fur train comes after we have brought news additional security measures are used at upcoming stops on their book tour to keep the demonstrators at bay.

As we reported, Simpson was approached at a book signing session and outside a NYC restaurant last week, and at one earlier this week L.A. Signing,

Play video content

TMZ.com

Jessica does not specifically mention wearing faux fur in her posts, but says … “I pray every day that I can use my platform forever. I promise to remain open and lead with my mistakes.”

Sounds like she suggests listening to the animal abuse allegations about her story of wearing fur, instead of laughing … she learns from her mistakes. Or maybe she just likes Stella’s design.