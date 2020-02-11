Advertisement

Jessica Simpson was confronted by animal rights protesters who crashed their book signing on Monday night – and she got away quite patronizingly.

The singer was on the stage Katherine Schwarzenegger at the Aratani Theater in LA, where she talked about her new book “Open Book” when a flock of PETA looks jumped out of the crowd with signs and chants against wearing fur.

It looks like they were escorted by the security service, but check how JS reacted to all the sounds. It is very condescending.

Jessica tells Katherine that she’s got used to it by now and she’s absolutely right. We know at least two others Anti-Fur confrontation She’s had … the same day lately.

There was a big protest at a Barnes & Noble in NYC where Jessica signed a book and was faced again when she left a restaurant. She never got engaged to them a week ago when it all broke down – but now she is.

Jessica is known for wearing fur in the past – it is unclear whether she still does or what the anti-fur people want to achieve at this point. If it is awareness, they win there.

