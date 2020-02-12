Advertisement

Jessica Simpson will have additional security for the venue on her book tour … thanks to a bevy of anti-fur demonstrators who seem to follow her every step.

The author of “Open Book” already had events in NYC and LA that were interrupted by angry animal rights activists storming in and screaming. So the upcoming venues on their tour are known … and we’re told they’re proactive.

At least two people running Simpson venues will tell TMZ this week … that there are several ways to improve security to prevent demonstrators from striking again.

At one of the locations … all guests are subjected to a search in which the security service searches for all normal red flags like weapons … but also looks for protest materials such as signage or noise protection devices.

As an additional security measure, all guests must have purchased a ticket and a copy of Jessica’s book to gain access.

We told the story … Simpson was interviewed by Katherine Schwarzenegger at the Aratani Theater in LA Monday night when anti-fur glances appeared and made a scene, but Jessica laughed when they were brought out.

Of course, just a few days earlier in New York … Simpson’s book signing at a Barnes & Noble was disturbed by demonstrators, and she got addressed by a few more Hours later when she left a restaurant.

Jessica’s fur has been worn out in the past, but it’s unclear whether she still does or why the activists are so keen to put her at the center of her contempt and ridicule. However, one thing is certain … she is not alone,

