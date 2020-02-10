Advertisement

WINNIPEG, Manitoba – Andrew Copp scored the first goal in Winnipeg’s third four-goal game, and the Jets rallied to beat the Chicago Blackhawks 5-2 on Sunday night.

Copp gave Winnipeg a 3-2 lead when he beat Corey Crawford 6:33 from close range after getting a perfect pass from striker Jack Roslovic.

Kyle Connor had two goals, Blake Wheeler and Patrick Laine also scored goals for the Jets, who were 0-2 behind after 20 minutes. Connor with his 28th goal as team boss and Laine added empty goals late to secure the two points.

Dominik Kubalik and Brandon Saad met for the Blackhawks.

Connor Hellebuyck made 24 saves for the jets that won their third straight, while Crawford stopped 33 shots for Chicago.

Just 16 seconds after Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews retired for the third time, Wheeler took a pass from defender Neil Pionk and shot the puck past Crawford to tie him by 2.

The Jets had scored a goal in the 2-1 win, scoring few goals. After defender Sami Niku was stumbled, Copp lunged for a loose puck in his own blue line, ran across the ice, and handed Connor a saucer pass that shot the puck past Crawford at the rebound.

Crawford parried several times during this time, with Mark Scheifele short and Copp alone.

Kubalik scored a pass from Drake Caggiula after just 15 seconds.

The Blackhawks were on the jets most of the time and made it 2-0 when Saad completed a perfect pass from Patrick Kane on Hellebuyck’s doorstep. Hellebuyck, who stopped Toews on a runaway, had no chance on either goal.

NOTES: It was the second home game for Winnipeg in six games. … The jets are at home this season 14-12-3. … Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews recorded his 800th NHL career point. Winnipeg will include Thomas Steen and Randy Carlyle in his Hall of Fame on Tuesday evening.

Blackhawks: Tuesday night in Edmonton.

Jets: hosts the New York Rangers on Tuesday evening.

