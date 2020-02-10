Advertisement

At first glance it looks like a cute picture of a mother and her son. On February 9, Derick Dillard shared a photo of his wife, former Counting On star Jill Duggar, on Instagram. In the photo the mother of two is washing dishes in the kitchen with her 2 year old son Samuel tied on her back. But one of the hashtags that Derick used in the post quickly got some people in his arms.

Derick used the “women’s work” hashtag on his photo of Jill

Derick included a short caption on his photo of Jill, as well as various hashtags. “Baby Sam helps Jill in the kitchen 😍 #teachemyoung #ergobaby #womanswork,” he wrote.

A few people found Derick’s message cute, funny, or captured a special moment between a mother and her son.

“What a great thing to quickly take a picture of how much this mother loves her son,” one person commented.

“This is a great way to get work done when a child whines and only wants mother,” another wrote.

Many people were offended by the mail

Although Derick received a number of positive comments about his position, many people were deterred by the use of the expression “women’s work.” Critics weighed and said the 30-year-old law student had to help his wife in the kitchen instead of taking funny pictures of her while she was working. Others thought he embraced outdated gender norms by assuming that cooking and cleaning were activities for women, not men.

“All this photo says to me is … Jill is cooking with a child tied to her back while you have the luxury of standing there watching and taking a photo on your phone … … maybe try her HELP! “, Wrote a person.

“Hashtag” women’s work “? Wow and I was rooting for you too … “said another.

Jill seemed to think it was funny

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard | D Dipasupil / Getty images for extra

Although people quickly judged Derick on what they saw as a sexist comment, his wife didn’t seem to mind. She commented on her husband’s post and wrote: “” Baby Sam … “#womanswork.”

Unlike some of the commentators, Jill seemed to have a sense of humor about her husband’s comment. It is possible that the two were joking about Jill who took on “women’s work” because in reality they share household chores. Or maybe she just saw the humor in the situation she was in when Derick took the photo.

Jill comes from a conservative family where men and women embrace traditional gender roles. Now that she has her own family, she seems to be largely sticking to the same dynamic. Her husband works or goes to school and she stays at home and homeschools their two children. Based on what she shares on social media, she also seems to take on most household chores, such as cooking. It is not clear whether Derick is helping with those responsibilities.

Some people thought that Derick was intentionally provocative

While some people worried about Derick’s position, others claimed he was probably deliberately provocative about making people grow.

“You know he did that on purpose. He likes to make people angry, “one person wrote.

‘You now know that he likes to mess with the audience. I thought it was funny! “Another said.

Jill responded to that last comment. She seemed to confirm that her husband was trolling people with his sexist hashtag. “😂 yup,” she wrote.

