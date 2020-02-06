Advertisement

Happy Thursday!

Jim Cramer breaks Casper’s IPO, his thoughts on Coronavirus and Qualcomm (QCOM) – Get the report.

Let’s start with Casper

The company will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange later on Thursday.

Casper was trading at $ 12 a share at the lower end of the price range on Thursday evening.

The company lowered its price range in a SEC filing earlier this week from $ 17 to $ 19 to $ 12 to $ 13.

As Casper prepared to enter public markets, he lowered his valuation by half (to $ 500 million).

Another update to the corona virus

Jim Cramer wrote about the Corona Virus in his Real Money column.

“Can we stop speculating about what is really happening with the corona virus in China? Can we please stop” that might work “and” that will solve it “, types of tests? Oh, and when it comes to numbers, me have an idea, don’t trust anyone, “wrote Cramer.

“Everything is in flux. Every aspect of this disease is dynamic and even the disease control centers may not be updated correctly. I seriously believe that there are only 11 confirmed positive cases across the country yesterday if there are 20.” on a Carnival Cruise Ship off Yokohama? If that is all – and the CDC site itself seems to be missing the last case, which is twelfth – then we are really wasting our time when the numbers from the real flu are far more devastating and the transmission far more deadly. “

Cramer breaks down what he needs to see before the market’s favorite game “if / then” can end:

And finally Qualcomm

Qualcomm (QCOM) – Get Report is just the latest company to discuss how the corona virus affects them in a conference call.

They join companies like Tesla (TSLA) – Get Report, Starbucks (SBUX) – Get Report, Ralph Lauren (RL) – Get report, Disney (DISNEY) and Nike (NIKE) To warn of possible effects of the virus, which affects around 60 million people in China.

Qualcomm posted a result that exceeded expectations after Bell Wednesday.

However, the beat was overshadowed by its virus warning.

According to Qualcomm, the corona virus could have a significant impact on short-term earnings forecasts and disrupt the global demand and supply chain for smartphones.

But there is always a silver lining.

Even if the virus slows the introduction of 5G in China, Qualcomm chips are still in demand in markets like Korea, Japan and the United States.

