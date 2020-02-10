Advertisement

Four years ago, we agreed to the then challenger Rebecca Gomez after incumbent Robert Hammond used an absurd arc to describe homosexuals.

We believe that Jim Palmer is a strong argument for representing District 1 on the Orange County Board of Education.

Jim Palmer has long served in the public service, including the Orange County Rescue Mission, of which he is president.

Its priorities are based on what an education authority candidate should be: putting students ahead of bureaucracy, ensuring that teachers have the resources to do their jobs, promoting transparency in how the education authority works, and ensuring that the district authority does education, what she has to do.

Palmer is particularly keen to scrutinize more money from the Orange County Department of Education’s budget to curb duplicate processes and give the local school board as much power as possible.

“There is better leadership at the local level,” he said.

Palmer also wants to ensure that board meetings are more accessible to the public. While audio recordings and transcripts are available, Palmer prefers the idea of ​​making video recordings of the meetings public, as is usually the case with local government agencies across the county.

It should also be noted that Gomez is supported by numerous teacher unions in the choice of school and tends to postpone the rejection of charter school applications by local school districts.

In contrast, Palmer knows exactly what role charter schools can play in expanding educational opportunities for students.

We support Jim Palmer.

