RuPaul’s aroused fear in The Tonight Show presenter Jimmy Fallon about being called the “Drag Queen”. (Screenshot vids YouTube / NBC)

The moment Jimmy Fallon called RuPaul on the TV talk show as “Drag Queen”, he thought his career was going to collapse. Called off. Completed.

Last week, when Fallon interviewed the Drag Queen on The Tonight Show, he plunged the world into clumsy second-hand

He asked RuPaul about his current Vanity Fair cover and described it as “the first time a drag queen” adorned the glossy pages of the magazine.

“A drag queen?” Ru calls, “a drag queen?”

LMFAOOOOOOO Jimmy Fallon thought he was going to be canceled. I scream pic.twitter.com/TGHccn1B1u

– Tyonne🕺🏾 (@ issa6foot3) February 7, 2020

“Never in my life have I seen such white white male panic make a man so pale.”

Fallon’s face froze and plunged into the gap between realizing the finiteness of life and realizing that if your life flashed before your eyes, even you admit that it wouldn’t be taken up for another season.

“I’m the queen of drawing!” RuPaul cleared just before all the blood flowed from Fallon’s face.

The moment went viral on Twitter after a user’s video was viewed more than eight million times.

Pretty much everyone mocked Fallon for becoming paler than the Oscars, which are pasty and white.

Never in my life have I seen such a straight white male panic that has made a man so pale, https://t.co/LMlljKVOeb

– 9 ✨ GOING SEVENTEEN (@OhHunnieHun) February 9, 2020

I laughed for 5 minutes https://t.co/9esrY9ApOx

– Grecia Nah @ (@NahGrecia) February 12, 2020

I’ve seen that seven times, Jimmy was like THAT YOU CHANGED THE CONDITIONS ?! WHAT HAVE I MISSED?!?? https://t.co/rZWuW5SiiT

– Zaya “THEE Doll” Wade Stan Account (@MikelleStreet) February 8, 2020

Jimmy Fallon: “That’s it, I’m canceled.”

Fallon later announced yesterday that at this moment of silent terror, filled with fear, he honestly thought he was going to be canceled.

“I really thought it was over,” he said on the show, “that was it.

“I’m leaving,” That’s it, I’m canceled, I have to start my own #JimmyFallonIsOverParty. “

He added, “I thought,” Wait, what did I do wrong? “

“But it was so funny.”