President Donald Trump took some sort of victory round after being cleared of accusations of accusation this week, and spent an hour on Thursday lashing out whom he called “very sick, bad people” – also known. political opponents who wanted to hold the president responsible for abuse of power and impediment to justice. “This really isn’t a press conference, it’s not a speech. It’s nothing … [I] it’s a party,” Trump said from the White House.

“It was his address in Pettysburg”, host of Jimmy Kimmel Live Jimmy Kimmel joked on Thursday evening. As part of his remarks, Trump destroyed many of the people he regards as his enemies, including the former FBI director James Comey, who fired Trump in 2017 during an FBI investigation into Trump’s cooperation with Russia. “We’ve been through this for over three years now. It was bad, it was corrupt, it was dirty police, it was leakers and liars. It was a shame,” Trump said as part of his comments. He also called Comey a “sleazebag”.

“Wasn’t that the defense of that PB? Dirty agents? ” Kimmel said in response to a clip of Trump’s “celebration.”

For the White House event, Trump spoke during the non-partisan National Prayer Breakfast. “It was a difficult decision because, on the one hand, he doesn’t like to pray, but on the other, he likes breakfast,” Kimmel said. “So he went. He used it as an opportunity to lash out at those who opposed him, just as Jesus would have done.”

As part of that speech, Trump attacked Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and senator Mitt Romney, who voted to condemn Trump for abuse of power as part of the accusation process. “I don’t like people who use their faith as justification for doing what they know is wrong,” Trump said in reference to Romney. “I also don’t like people who say I pray for you if they know it isn’t,” he added from Pelosi.

“This is a prayer breakfast where he mentions people he doesn’t like,” Kimmel said, laughing in disbelief. “Nancy Pelosi was so upset that she tore her pancakes in two.”

On the late show, Stephen Colbert also explained in Trump for his behavior at the prayer breakfast. “Trump completely forgot about prayer and just launched the hike up the mountain,” he joked.

As Colbert noted, even Fox News focused on Trump’s “inappropriate” comment, with the headline “Trump Slams Opponents at National Prayer Breakfast” for his story. “That’s the worst presidential head since” Nixon droppicks baby panda in national zoo, “Colbert said.

There is always tomorrow.

