A file photo from Srinagar

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir police are looking for a two-wheeler that is said to have disappeared at the site of an encounter between militants and security forces earlier this week.

The encounter took place when a two-wheeler with three suspected fighters was intercepted at a checkpoint on the outskirts of Srinagar on Wednesday. One of the men is said to have opened fire and killed a CRPF soldier on the spot. Two of the suspected militants were killed in the following shootings while the third driver was injured and is currently in the hospital, police sources said.

The police were able to recover some weapons from the site, but the vehicle was missing. According to sources, it is believed that the two-wheeler was taken away by residents near the shootout.

A team was asked to locate the “missing” vehicle, as this could be crucial evidence. According to police sources, the vehicle can help, among other things, to establish “connections within the insurgent network” that is active in the region.

Haseeb Mughal, senior police superintendent (SSP) in Srinagar, confirmed the development and said the two-wheeler could be a “scooty”.

Third driver’s cell phone restored

The militants killed were identified as Zia-u-Rehman Wani by Lashkar-e-Taiba and Khateeb Dass by Hizbul Mujahideen. The third man was identified as Umar Fayaz, but his family has contested the police’s claim that he was a militant. According to them, he is just a resident who was shot by security forces outside his shop.

According to police sources, Fayaz’s cell phone has been recovered and his call details are being investigated.

At a press conference on Friday, SSP Mughal said the police would hit his family and investigate their allegations.

