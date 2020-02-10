Advertisement

In the event that you’ve ever wondered how not to respond to someone who comes out, Joan Collins volunteered to demonstrate everything you shouldn’t do.

During a panel discussion on Good Morning Britain on Monday, the actress replied to ITV moderator Phillip Schofield’s statement that he was gay.

After the panel celebrated the “brave” television host, Collins said, “I haven’t been to England yet, but why did he suddenly feel like he had to go public with it when a lot of people already knew it? I mean we all knew. “

Collins continued, “What I thought when I saw it was,” Why does he have to do this? “

“I mean, it seemed like he was living a nice life. Everyone who knew him knew that he was gay, why does he want to tell everyone or to confess it, so to speak?

“It is so normal and we assume today that people are gay or lesbian or trans or whatever, that it seems a little strange to make a big statement.”

The Collins poll was promptly hailed by Katie Hopkins on Twitter as “excellent work”, which pretty much serves as a judgment in itself.

However, if it needs to be pointed out that “everyone knew” is not a particularly helpful reaction to someone who appears to be gay – especially if he declares that he has had to deal with his sexuality in 27 years of marriage.

While we’re at it, queer people don’t “confess” their sexuality because it is not indiscretion, and there are many reasons why people want to tell the world about their sexuality – not least to give people a visible role model in the closet ,

Kelly Osborne: Phillip Schofield will “help many people”.

Fortunately, not everyone on the board was completely ignorant.

However, Kelly Osborne made it clear: “I find it nice to see someone who lives their truth. I think whatever the situation is, if you don’t feel the way you really are, it is difficult to be here ,

“In order to see how he gets out with his best friend and does it so lovingly, I watched this interview because you can only see a weight being taken off someone’s shoulders.

“It will help so many people in his situation, male or female.”

She added, “I loved Phillip Schofield when I thought he was straight, and I love Phillip Schofield now that I know he is gay, and it makes no difference to me.”

