In 1993 River Phoenix was a young actor with a bright future. He worked with famous directors like Steven Spielberg, Gus Van Sant and Sidney Lumet and was nominated for an Oscar at the age of 18. But one night his life was shortened with his younger brother Joaquin and their sister Rain Phoenix. River died of a drug overdose at the age of 23.

Today Joaquin Phoenix is ​​one of Hollywood’s most famous actors. He has built a career where he sometimes played dark, intricate characters, and he received the Golden Globe Award for his portrayal of a murderous clown in Todd Phillips’ “Joker”. Although Joaquin Phoenix and his family have not wanted to speak publicly about River in the past, they spoke openly to 60-minute correspondent Anderson Cooper about his death, legacy, and influence.

Phoenix River

“When I was growing up in the 1980s and 1990s, River Phoenix was the person who was a household name,” says Anderson Cooper 60 Minutes Overtime. “One of the things I learned is how much River Phoenix’s influence on Joaquin. River Phoenix comes back after making [a] film, sets him up and says: ‘You will be more successful as an actor than I. You will be better known than me. ‘”

Joaquin Phoenix says his brother River showed him a film that changed his view of acting: “Raging Bull”.

“I think it just … awakened something in me. And suddenly I could see it through his eyes,” says Joaquin. “There is a role in Raging Bull where DeNiro hits a girl between a chain link fence. And he shakes her, you know, and it’s like that nice little detail, it’s this wonderful moment. And I think in a way it is what I’m always looking for. “

The Phoenix family

Joaquin’s family was also inspired by River in their work today. Heart Phoenix, Joaquin’s mother, and Jeffrey, his stepfather, operate on behalf of River a non-profit organization called The River Phoenix Center for Peacebuilding, which deals with issues of social justice and conflict resolution. Sister Rain Phoenix, a musician, has released an album dedicated to her brother “River”.

“I feel that practically every film I’ve made has some connection to River,” says Joaquin. “And I think we have all felt his presence and leadership in our lives in many ways.”

