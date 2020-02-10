Advertisement

The actor Joaquin Phoenix accepted the Oscar for best activist for his role in the multi-billion dollar psycho-comic thriller Joker and turned the Oscar stage into a soap box, in which he fired a three-minute tirade over every victim group on earth.

“Whether it’s gender inequality or racism, queer rights, or indigenous rights, or animal rights, it’s about fighting the belief that a nation, race, gender, or species has the right to dominate and control, and to use and exploit others with impunity, ”he said. “I think we have distanced ourselves very much from the natural world and many of us are to blame for an egocentric view of the world, the belief that we are the center of the universe.”

Advertisement

“I think we have very disconnected from the natural world. … We feel entitled to artificially inseminate a cow, and then we take her baby. … Then we take her milk and put it in our coffee and our muesli”, Phoenix said, “I think we fear the idea of ​​personal change because we think we have to sacrifice something to give up. But the best people are so inventive, creative and awesome. I think if we have love and compassion as ours Using guiding principles, we can create, develop and implement change systems that are beneficial for all sentient beings and for the environment. “

Joaquin Phoenix: “Then we are at our best – if we support each other. Not if we cancel each other out because of previous mistakes, but if we help each other to grow, if we educate each other, if we guide each other towards salvation. “https://t.co/8kz7m5vtnF #Oscars pic.twitter.com/z9bymMr5bR

– ABC News (@ABC) February 10, 2020

It was only a week ago that Phoenix took the stage at the Royal Albert Hall in London and accused BAFTA voters of maintaining “systemic racism” and sending a message to minorities that “they are not welcome here”.

“I am very honored and privileged to be here tonight. BAFTA has always supported my career very much and I am deeply grateful for it. But I have to say I feel conflicted because so many of my co-actors who deserve it don’t have the same privilege, ”said Phoenix.

“I think we’re sending a very clear message to colored people who don’t welcome you here. I think that’s the message we send to people who have contributed so much to our medium and industry and in a way that we benefit from. “

And last month, the actor shamed celebrities in a profane acceptance speech at the Golden Globes for their hypocrisy about climate change.

“It’s really nice that so many people have come and sent their good wishes to Australia,” said Phoenix. “But we have to do more. It is such a nice gesture. I was not always a virtuous man. I hope we can form a single entity and make some changes. “

“It is great to choose, but sometimes we have to take that responsibility and make changes and sacrifices in our own lives, and I hope we can do that,” he continued. “We don’t have to take Palm Springs private jets to the awards, please. I’ll try to do better, and I hope you will too.”

The name of Phoenix surfaced in a Vulture report last week, noting that Hollywood stars are increasingly relying on speech writing agencies, some of which were led by partisans who previously worked for Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton, to help them create their own Thank you speeches to help.

Jerome Hudson is Breitbart News Entertainment editor and author of the bestseller “50 Things You Shouldn’t Know”. Order your copy today, Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter @jeromeehudson.

Advertisement