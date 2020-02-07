Advertisement

Jane Fonda is back and is still wearing her red coat. The left Hollywood actress and activist has revived her series of protests against climate change. But instead of confusing the traffic in Washington DC, she has brought her exuberant kind of environmental protection to downtown Los Angeles, where she and her followers camp outside the town hall on Friday morning.

Fonda targeted oil and gas drilling in California and urged energy companies to pay more attention to reducing pollution.

“There are currently more than 8,500 oil and gas wells across California within half a mile of where people live,” she said to other protesters who had gathered outside. “Almost 5.5 million Californians live within one mile from an environmentally harmful oil or gas source. And for them, cancer and other health problems are common. “

Then she suddenly raised her voice: “California’s children are more important than fossil fuel profits!”

Join us, @STAND_LA, @greenpeaceusa, @JaneFonda, and the #LastChanceAlliance as we kick-start the California # FireDrillFriday movement – request from @GavinNewsom, Big Oil and …

STOP new fossil fuel projects

Existing oil production DROP

🏡Roll out a 2,500 foot buffer. Pic.twitter.com/BJYsm7L2ri

– Greenpeace USA (@greenpeaceusa) February 7, 2020

Fonda’s long-term climate drama would not be complete without famous co-stars. On Friday she was supported by joker star Joaquin Phoenix. This is the actor’s second appearance at one of Fonda’s climate rallies after he was arrested in Washington in January.

Joaquin Phoenix, Rooney Mara and Kate Mara at the Fire Drill Friday Rally in LA pic.twitter.com/d4z32GP1KF

– The Best of Joaquin Phoenix (@BestOfJPhoenix) February 7, 2020

NBC The Office actor Rainn Wilson was also at the rally, jokingly telling viewers that “99% of the celebrities are idiots. Including mine. “But he went on to introduce environmental activists who took part in the protest.

Come down to the town hall for #firedrillfriday! https://t.co/nTFZ2Tyyyh

– RainnWilson (@rainnwilson) February 7, 2020

“We are here to honor local people, the people who work at the grass roots, the people who work hard, the activists, the people at the grass roots.”

Thank you for being with us, @rainnwilson! #FireDrillFriday 🔥 # LastChanceAlliance # OurLastChance @ greenpeaceusa pic.twitter.com/iqzRQIM8G7

– Fire Drill Friday (@FireDrill Friday) February 7, 2020

Fonda was also joined by Norman Lear, the 97-year-old TV producer of All in the Family and One Day at a Time.

“I enjoyed it longer and lived on the planet longer than anyone here.”

At 97, @TheNormanLear says he’s here for young people today! #FireDrillFriday 🔥 # LastChanceAlliance # OurLastChance # NoDrillingWhereWereLiving @ greenpeaceusa pic.twitter.com/KPtsjmWfq8

– Fire Drill Friday (@FireDrill Friday) February 7, 2020

“It is wonderful to look at all of your faces. It is wonderful to have all the people who have spoken out in favor of Jane, the climate and the planet. I cannot believe that I am standing here. I have had the planet for a long time enjoyed and lived like everyone else here, ”Lear said in a speech to the crowd.

“I want to save the planet for the six children who light up my life and the 4 gc that stand behind them. I don’t have a hero who is bigger or more important to me than Jane Fonda. “

Fonda then led other demonstrators on a march through downtown LA.

There is strength in numbers 🔥We march out of LA City Hall to request NO NEW FOSSIL FUELS and a GREEN NEW OFFER #LastChanceAlliance #FireDrillFriday #firedrillfridays pic.twitter.com/rdobhTSCbK

– Fire Drill Friday (@FireDrill Friday) February 7, 2020

Jane Fonda led 14 consecutive climate change protests in Washington, DC, before returning to LA last month to shoot the last season of her Netflix sitcom Grace & Frankie. The actress has been arrested several times for disturbing peace in and around Capitol Hill.

While Fonda protested in Washington every Friday, she is only expected to protest in LA on the first Friday of every month.

