Advertisement

Here are five things you need to know for Friday, February 7th:

1. – Stock futures fall before the US job report

Stock futures eased on Friday as investors prepared for the release of the US job report, which could push up share prices and prolong the week-long rally on Wall Street.

Advertisement

The January job data, which will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET, will top Friday’s economic calendar. Before the release, the contracts linked to the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 164 points, the S&P 500 futures fell 17.20 points and the Nasdaq futures fell 59 points.

The economists surveyed by FactSet believe that 161,000 new jobs were created in January, compared to 145,000 in December. The unemployment rate should remain stable at 3.5%. The average hourly wage is expected to increase by 0.3% in January and by 3% compared to the previous year. and offset ongoing concerns about the impact of the corona virus on the global economy.

Markets in Asia and Europe continued flat until Friday as concerns over the pace of new coronavirus infections and China’s ability to curb them continue to grow.

Chinese President Xi Jinping made a phone call to President Donald Trump to convince him of China’s efforts. However, the death of a young doctor in Wuhan, who first identified the spread of the virus and was then threatened by the local police, has affected some observers with the degree of transparency about the information from Beijing.

But even though the coronavirus death toll rises to 640, infections reach 31,000, and analysts predict a 2 percentage point decrease in Chinese gross domestic product, investors continue to stack up in US stocks, which closed at record highs on Thursday.

Results reports are expected by AbbVie on Friday (ABBV) – Get the report, Canada Goose (GOOS) – Get report and Madison Square Garden (message) – Get the report.

AbbVie is a stake in Jim Cramer’s Action Alerts PLUS member club. Would you like to be notified before Jim Cramer buys or sells ABBV? Find out more now.

2. – Credit Suisse CEO Thiam resigns after espionage scandal

Tidjane Thiam, CEO of the Swiss banking giant Credit Suisse (CS) – Get Report, resigned abruptly on Friday after a spy scandal and a meeting fight with chairman Urs Rohner.

Thiam was under investigation last year from an internal investigation into allegations that one of his closest allies in the bank hired a private investigator to spy on a senior official who was recently hired by nearby rival UBS (UBS) – Get the report.

The investigation found that chief operating officer Pierre-Olivier Bouee alone ordered the supervision of Iqbal Khan, the co-director of the bank’s profitable wealth management department. However, the tensions between Thiam and Rohner caused by the scandal continued.

“I will be an enthusiastic supporter of my colleagues as they keep the business going. I would like to thank all Credit Suisse employees for their support in my work. I will be grateful forever, ”said Thiam in a statement. “I had no knowledge of the observation of two former colleagues. This undoubtedly disturbed Credit Suisse and led to fears and injuries. I am sorry that this happened and should never have happened. “

Thiam, who will resign next week after presenting the quarterly results, will be replaced by Swiss banking veteran Thomas Gottstein.

3. – Uber says it will be profitable by the end of 2020

About (ABOUT) – Get Report saw strong gains in premarket trading on Friday after the hail company announced it would make a profit in the fourth quarter of 2020 that was earlier than its previous forecasts.

For the fourth quarter of 2019, Uber recorded an unexpectedly small loss of 64 cents per share compared to an analyst-expected loss of 68 cents. Revenue of $ 4.1 billion slightly exceeded estimates and gross bookings of $ 18 billion were in line with forecasts.

In a conference call with investors, Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said Uber would turn its losses into profits by the end of 2020, ahead of the previous 2021 target.

“Our progress in 2019 and our plans for 2020 give me confidence to challenge our teams to accelerate our EBITDA profitability target from 2021 to Q4 2020,” said Khosrowshahi.

Uber has focused on cost-cutting measures in recent months to reduce its losses and become profitable. The measures included several rounds of layoffs and the recent sale of Uber Eats in India to local food competitor Zomato.

The share rose 7.52% to $ 39.88 in premarket trading.

4. – Activision’s breakeven led by ‘Call of Duty’

Activision Blizzard (ATVI) – Get Report rose slightly in premarket trading after video game maker reported fourth quarter earnings and sales ahead of analyst estimates and good first quarter forecasts.

The company had a profit of $ 1.23 per share of sales of $ 2.71 billion in the period. Analysts had expected Activision to post a profit of $ 1.19 on sales of $ 2.67 billion.

The company’s first person shooter game “Call of Duty” was again the crown jewel of the Christmas season and generated more sales with advance consoles worldwide than any other franchise company. This is the 10th time in the past 11 years that “Call of Duty” has achieved this status.

For the first quarter, the company expects sales to grow from 66 cents to $ 1.64 billion, exceeding analysts’ forecasts in both areas. However, the full year result and net bookings were forecast below consensus expectations.

“While we would never say that we should ignore the guidelines, we believe that in the case of Activision Blizzard, it is more important to do so given the well-known conservative tendency of management that makes the first quarter guide all the more impressive. ” Take into account the underlying trends of the business, “wrote Jim Cramer and the Action Alerts PLUS team that Activision has in its portfolio.” From this point of view, we are increasingly optimistic, as management has now firmly demonstrated that it is Reaching a wider audience and increasing monetization opportunities by extending existing intellectual property to the mobile platform. “

5. – ‘Friends’ Cast is about to start the deal for the Reunion Special

Warner Bros. is currently in the “Friends” line-up for a reunion special expected to be used in spring to launch the HBO Max Streaming service, the Wall Street Journal said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Warner Bros. and HBO Max are owned by AT&T (T) – Get the report.

Each of the Friends’ six stars from Friends is expected to receive between $ 2.25 million and $ 2.5 million for the show, a person who is aware of the negotiations told the journal.

The cast was originally offered a million dollars for the special, but they refused, a person close to the cast said, the journal said.

The special is not a new episode of the sitcom, but a retrospective and interviews with the “friends”.

Advertisement