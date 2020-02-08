Advertisement

Former Vice President Joe Biden apologized on Friday for the behavior of his best South Carolina representative, who has been accused of racial insensitivity.

During the eight democratic presidential debates, billionaire environmentalist Tom Steyer faced Biden for comments from Senator Dick Harpootilan, a long-time South Carolina confidante. This week Harpootlian attacked a legislative colleague, MEP Jerry Govan, because he had supported Steyer and not Biden. On a broadside published on social media, Harpootlian implied that Govan’s support was bought by Steyer.

“Mr. A. a.k.a. money bags Tom Steyer paid Jerry Govan, representative of the US state of Canada, almost $ 50,000 for a month’s work,” said Harpootlian. “Is he putting the dough in or redistributing the wealth?”

Shortly after Harpootlian announced his criticism, Govan called a press conference in the state capital to answer. Govan, flanked by members of the South Carolina Legislative Black Caucus, not only defended his behavior but claimed that Harpootlian’s attack was racially motivated. Govan’s allies, who claim Harpootlian’s long history of attacking black American election officials, went one step further and asked Biden to publicly reject his surrogate mother.

In Friday’s debate, Steyer, who quickly became aware of Biden among black voters in South Carolina, reiterated his opinion directly on Biden.

“I think you should come over and reject the statements made by this man, who were overtly racist, who were wrong, and who the legislative black caucus is against,” said the California billionaire. “I ask you to join us and do the right thing.”

The former vice president, for his part, refused to address the issue directly and attempted to dismiss the criticism by highlighting his longstanding relationship with black American voters at national level. At Steyer’s instigation, however, Biden admitted that he had already discussed the subject with Harpootlian.

“I have already spoken to Dick Harpootlian and he was – is – I think he is sorry for what he said,” said the former vice president.

