Former vice president Joe Biden made a joke during a question-and-answer session with voters on Sunday in New Hampshire and reached into his bag with weird Uncle Joe sentences and took out ‘lying pony soldier with dog’. The audience chuckled as he listened to the man who was once confronted with a razor-sharp gang leader named CornPop.

A young woman asked Biden what he thought were his real chances of winning after his fourth place in the Iowa Caucus. He answered by asking if she had ever been in a caucus, and when she said she had it, he slipped into the strange ball of diss. He went on to explain how complex the voting process in Iowa is and why he thinks it is irrelevant.

This is not the first time that Biden has used the unusual euphemism. At a rally for 2018 Senator Heidi Heitkamp he quoted his brother’s use of the expression, which he reportedly received from an old John Wayne film.

V.F. is currently unable to determine definitively from which John Wayne film this is, but since everyone thought CornPop was made up, we give Joe the benefit of the doubt about it.

However, classic film critic Farran Smith Nehme, whose wonderful commentary on Bette Davis is currently on Criterion Channel, weighted with her theory.

