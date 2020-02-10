Advertisement

Former Vice President Joe Biden jokingly described a New Hampshire voter as a “lying dog-faced pony soldier” after asking a difficult question about his eligibility.

Biden, who is known to be out of the campaign trail on questions he dislikes, commented on a “common” question from an economics student at a town hall in Hampton, New Hampshire on Sunday.

“So you are probably the most advantageous candidate in this race,” said the student, listing Biden’s attributes. “How do you explain your performance in Iowa and why should voters believe you can win a national election?”

Biden began his answer by taking off his jacket as if he was jokingly preparing for a fight before claiming it was a “good question”. Instead of giving a direct answer, the former vice president dismissed the Iowa Caucuses, where he finished fourth and was not representative of the actual state of the 2020 competition.

“Have you ever had a caucus?” Biden asked. When the student claimed that she had, the former vice president claimed that she must have been wrong. “No, you didn’t. You’re a lying pony soldier with a dog’s face.”

“You have to be honest; I’ll be honest with you,” continued Biden. “It was a bit confusing in Iowa, but let’s assume that everything was just right … [the results don’t necessarily say how you will win Pennsylvania, how you will win Michigan.”

The interaction comes when Biden struggles to gain momentum after his poor performance in Iowa. Another fourth place, this time in the New Hampshire area code, is likely to affect media coverage of the former Vice President at a time when there is an imminent shortage of money.

Biden’s mood on the campaign didn’t help the situation. Although his comments on Sunday were lighthearted, they are reminiscent of other tense arguments with which the former vice president has engaged voters in recent weeks.

Especially during recent attempts to revive his Iowa campaign last month, Biden pointed out that he was pushing an older voter and telling the man to “vote for someone” over a climate change disagreement.

