Joe Biden a young voter called a “lying pony soldier with a dog’s face” – a line that he had previously used and that was credited to you John Wayne Film … which may or may not be exact.

Biden was on duty in New Hampshire on Sunday, and during a town hall event where he asked questions from the crowd, a girl sat at the microphone and asked something pretty profound … with his poor performance in Iowa, why should Joe be considered as one? Top dog.

Joe Biden on New Hampshire voters who asked why he lost in Iowa “You’re a lying pony soldier with a dog’s face” pic.twitter.com/H7F6zwjLkL

It was a great question from a potential Biden voter, and immediately … Joe jokingly insulted her by suggesting that she was lying. Watch the video, Biden asks the girl if she has ever had a caucus before. She says yes, but he calls her a liar with the alleged John Wayne line.

We should note … it doesn’t seem that Biden was serious. He said it jokingly and it came out good-naturedly. BUT people quickly pointed this out … it sounded a bit inappropriate.

A young man tells Joe Biden that his father has lost his health insurance and that the costs have doubled, although Obama promised that the insurance would be cheaper. He asks if Joe lied or if he didn’t understand Obamacare when he supported it.

Joe’s answer: “Nobody understood Obamacare” pic.twitter.com/zDKhnh0rqE

What’s even crazier is that Joe used this line earlier and explained it in an interview as a line from JW used in a movie he once saw. The problem is … nobody can pinpoint that streak.

It could be because the line that Joe suspects in the untitled Wayne film is probably actually from 1952 Tyrone Power Film called “Pony Soldier” who consistently uses this phrase. The whole movie is on YouTube, but we couldn’t find that pony comment if you like.

In any case, hopefully voters will know – Uncle Joe meant no harm. We think …

